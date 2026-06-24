Republicans MOCK Democrat leader after devastating losses to Mamdani-backed socialist candidates

The National Republican Congressional Committee mocked the establishment wing of the Democratic Party after the far-left socialist victories in New York City elections.

Three socialist candidates backed by Democratic New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani crushed their centrist opposition and tipped the scales in the party toward more extremism.

'How can he defend against the Marxist march around the country and these other districts?'

The NRCC sent flowers and a card expressing condolences to the Washington, D.C., office of House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.).

"Three losses in one night is tough. We wanted so-called 'Leader' Jeffries to know our thoughts are with him, his candidates, and whatever remains of his influence in the Democrat Party," said NRCC spokesman Mike Marinella in a statement to Fox News.

The card read "With heartfelt sympathy," according to a photo posted by Bill Melugin of Fox.

Jeffries' Republican counterpart, Speaker Mike Johnson of Louisiana, reiterated how bad the losses were in a media briefing where he pointed out that many Democrat voters booed Jeffries and chanted that he was next.

"These are socialists. These are Marxists in their ideology," said Johnson.

"Hakeem Jeffries has a tall task ahead of him right now, he's gotta go out and somehow make a credible pitch to Democrat establishment donors that that's a good national investment right now, that's a tough one to make," he added.

"He has just proven that he cannot even hold the line in his own back yard," Johnson said. "How can he possibly defend against the Marxist march around the country and these other districts? This is not your father's Democratic Party, as we see all the time."

RELATED: Hunter Biden wants Democrats to learn EXTREME lesson from NYC elections

"The Democrat Party — the socialists, the Marxists — have nominated some of the most radical candidates to ever run for office, and they're running for Congress. The insurgent left is on the rise."

Others, like Hunter Biden, say the results of the elections show that Democrats need to veer to the far left and be far more socialist and far more extremist.

"The lesson under the lessons: the country is tired of being managed. People want to be led," Biden said.

President Donald Trump, on the other hand, replied: "America the Beautiful will NEVER be a communist Country!"

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