Trump says Iran has CAVED to his demands on nuclear enrichment — and on the Strait of Hormuz

Iran appears to have capitulated on two of the most important demands of the U.S., according to the president.

After seven weeks of joint strikes against Iran from the U.S. and Israel, President Donald Trump said the Strait of Hormuz would no longer be threatened by Iran and that the Iranians agreed to stop seeking nuclear enrichment.

The stock market surged on the news, and oil futures dropped significantly.

"Iran has agreed to never close the Strait of Hormuz again. It will no longer be used as a weapon against the World!" the president said on social media Friday.

In a phone call with a NewsNation reporter, the president was asked directly about Iran's nuclear enrichment plans.

"They agreed to everything," said the president, according to a post from reporter Kellie Meyer on Friday morning. "Yes, are you surprised?"

The stock market surged on the news, and oil futures dropped significantly.

Iran's foreign minister confirmed the agreement and cited the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Lebanon.

"In line with the ceasefire in Lebanon," said Seyed Abbas Araghchi in a post on social media, "the passage for all commercial vessels through Strait of Hormuz is declared completely open for the remaining period of ceasefire, on the coordinated route as already announced by Ports and Maritime Organisation of the Islamic Rep. of Iran."

Israel agreed to the ceasefire of its military operation targeting Hezbollah terrorists in Lebanon, Trump announced Thursday. The Israeli-Lebanese conflict had become a sticking point between Iran and the U.S. in seeking a peace deal.

RELATED: Trump announces ceasefire agreement with Lebanon — and meeting at the White House

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Axios reported that the U.S. was considering releasing $20 billion in frozen Iranian funds in exchange for Iran giving up its enriched uranium stockpile.

Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Dan Caine said more than 10,000 sailors, Marines, and airmen; dozens of aircraft; and over a dozen ships were involved in the U.S. operation to shut down the Strait of Hormuz via blockade to pressure Iran.

"Since commencement of the blockade, 19 ships have complied with direction from U.S. forces to turn around and return to Iran," said U.S. Central Command on Friday.

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