Trump announces ceasefire agreement — and meeting at the White House

President Donald Trump has announced a ceasefire agreement between two Middle East countries that have been at odds for decades.

Israel launched renewed attacks targeting the Hezbollah terror organization in Lebanon in March. The strikes were a sticking point in the president's attempts to resolve the conflict in Iran.

The president added that the peace deal between Israel and Lebanon would be the 10th solution to wars across the world that he has brokered.

Trump said Thursday that Israel and Lebanon had reached a 10-day ceasefire deal.

"I just had excellent conversations with the Highly Respected President Joseph Aoun, of Lebanon, and Prime Minister Bibi Netanyahu, of Israel," said Trump on Truth Social.

"These two Leaders have agreed that in order to achieve PEACE between their Countries, they will formally begin a 10 Day CEASEFIRE at 5 P.M. EST," he added. "On Tuesday, the two Countries met for the first time in 34 years here in Washington, D.C., with our Great Secretary of State, Marco Rubio."

In a second post, he said he would be inviting Aoun and Netanyahu to the White House for the first "meaningful" talks between Israel and Lebanon since 1983.

Also on Thursday, the Iranian ambassador to the United Nations said he was optimistic about Iran reaching a peace deal with the U.S.

RELATED: Israel ramps up attacks on Middle East target despite US-Iran ceasefire

"Despite our deep mistrust of the United States," said Amir Saeid Iravani, "stemming from its repeated betrayal of diplomacy, we nevertheless entered the negotiations in good faith and remain cautiously optimistic."

The president added that the peace deal between Israel and Lebanon would be the 10th solution to wars across the world that he has brokered.

"So let's, GET IT DONE!" Trump wrote.

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