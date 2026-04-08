Israel ramps up attacks on Middle East target despite US-Iran ceasefire

President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday evening a two-week ceasefire with Iran following conversations with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. Trump noted further that the U.S. received a 10-point proposal from Iran, calling it a "workable basis on which to negotiate."

Trump subsequently shared a statement from Iranian Foreign Affairs Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi confirming that if attacks against Iran are halted, the embattled Shiite nation would cease its "defensive operations."

'We welcomed the agreement between Iran and the United States of America.'

Sharif later stated that "the Islamic Republic of Iran and the United States of America, along with their allies, have agreed to an immediate ceasefire everywhere including Lebanon and elsewhere, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY."

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu quickly contradicted the Pakistani leader.

Netanyahu's office stated on X that "Israel supports President Trump's decision to suspend strikes against Iran for two weeks subject to Iran immediately opening the straits and stopping all attacks on the US, Israel and countries in the region."

It claimed, however, that "the two-weeks ceasefire does not include Lebanon."

Following the news of the ceasefire, the Israel Defense Forces announced that the Israeli military had "ceased fire in the operation against Iran" but was "continuing to conduct targeted ground operations against Hezbollah" in Lebanon. The IDF has had a significant troop presence in Southern Lebanon for months.

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Brendan SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images

According to the Lebanese Ministry of Public Health, "the total number of victims since March 2 until April 7 has risen to 1,530, while the number of wounded has increased to 4,812."

On Wednesday, the IDF reported that it had "completed the largest coordinated strike across Lebanon since the start of Operation Roaring Lion," striking targets in Beirut, Beqaa, and Southern Lebanon.

Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam said in response to the latest attacks, "While we welcomed the agreement between Iran and the United States of America, and intensified our efforts to reach an agreement for a ceasefire in Lebanon, Israel continues to expand its aggressions that have targeted densely populated residential neighborhoods, claiming the lives of unarmed civilians in various parts of Lebanon, particularly in the capital Beirut, heedless of all regional and international efforts to stop the war."

Several European leaders joined the prime ministers of Britain, Canada, and Japan on Wednesday in welcoming the ceasefire and calling "upon all sides to implement the ceasefire, including in Lebanon."

It's presently unclear whether Israel's continued military operations in Lebanon will impact the U.S.-Iran talks.

Blaze News has reached out to the White House for comment.

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