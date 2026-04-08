‘Terrible betrayal’: Republican’s ‘compassionate’ immigration bill sparks intraparty clash

A new Republican-led bill pushing for bipartisan reform to the immigration crisis has sparked intraparty clashes over major amnesty concessions.

Republican Rep. María Elvira Salazar of Florida, who introduced the Dignity Act in the House, lashed out at her GOP colleagues critiquing the "compassionate" bill, even though some provisions provide a pathway to "legal status." Salazar said that calling it an amnesty bill is a "deliberate distortion" of the legislation despite language protecting "Dreamers," halting deportations, and allowing illegal aliens to enter a seven-year program for "renewable legal status."

'I want dignity for Americans.'

"At some point in the future, another legislator will write another law to give them path to citizenship," Salazar said. "Right now, what we need to do is to buy peace for these people — allow them to stay to continue working, because they are needed."

Despite clear-cut protections for illegal aliens, Salazar's Dignity Act has secured 20 Republican co-sponsorships and 20 Democrat co-sponsorships.

RELATED: 'She was screaming': Rep. Brandon Gill clashes with Ilhan Omar as immigration battle heats up

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While several Republicans have signed on to the bipartisan bill, prominent GOP House members have sounded the alarm.

Republican Rep. Brandon Gill of Texas slammed Salazar's bill, saying it's another case of "mass amnesty" and that it "would constitute a terrible betrayal of our voters."

"Maria, your ‘DIGNIDAD Act’ would give legal status to over 10 million illegal aliens," Gill said in a post on X. "It’s rank amnesty and everybody knows it. I want dignity for Americans — the people whose interests we represent — not illegal aliens. That means doing what we said we’d do: mass deportations."

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