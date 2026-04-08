Iran reneges on key point of ceasefire amid allegations of broken promises

In a sudden change, Iran has reportedly once again closed off the Strait of Hormuz amid allegations that the ceasefire agreement has been violated.

Iran reportedly prevented ships from passing through the Strait of Hormuz Wednesday morning, even though opening the strait was a key aspect of the ceasefire agreement reached Tuesday night.

President Trump has denied that Lebanon is included in the ceasefire, seemingly backing Israel's continued advancements into the country.

According to an initial report, Iran has closed the strait in response to Israel's ongoing military offensive in Lebanon.

The ceasefire agreement, announced by Pakistan's prime minister, Shehbaz Sharif, on Tuesday, specifically stipulated that the ceasefire applies everywhere, including Lebanon: "With the greatest humility, I am pleased to announce that the Islamic Republic of Iran and the United States of America, along with their allies, have agreed to an immediate ceasefire everywhere including Lebanon and elsewhere, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY."

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Elke Scholiers/Getty Images

According to multiple reports, President Trump has denied that Lebanon is included in the ceasefire, seemingly backing Israel's continued advancements into the country.

These discrepancies raise more questions about the exact nature of the ceasefire deal and, perhaps, the authority with which Pakistan's prime minister speaks on behalf of the two parties in the conflict.

For Israel's part, the Israel Defense Forces announced that in "10 minutes," they "completed the largest coordinated strike across Lebanon since the start of Operation Roaring Lion." The strike reportedly targeted 100+ Hezbollah targets in Beirut, Beqaa, and southern Lebanon.

In his post, Prime Minister Sharif announced that the ceasefire would be further discussed at the upcoming "Islamabad Talks" on Friday.

This is a developing story.

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