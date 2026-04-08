'Golden age of the Middle East': Trump lays out plan for coming weeks after Iran agrees to temporary ceasefire

The world breathed a collective sigh of relief Tuesday evening after the United States and Iran reached a ceasefire agreement before President Trump's ominous deadline expired.

Late Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning, Trump and other leaders laid out the plan for the coming days.

'A Country supplying Military Weapons to Iran will be immediately tariffed.'

President Trump celebrated the two-week ceasefire and the "complete, immediate, and safe opening of the Strait of Hormuz" on Truth Social.

He called it a "big day for World Peace" in another post: "The United States of America will be helping with the traffic buildup in the Strait of Hormuz. There will be lots of positive action! Big money will be made. Iran can start the reconstruction process. We’ll be loading up with supplies of all kinds, and just 'hangin’ around' in order to make sure that everything goes well. I feel confident that it will."

RELATED: Trump announces CEASEFIRE with Iran ahead of deadline

Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call Inc/Getty Images

"Just like we are experiencing in the U.S., this could be the Golden Age of the Middle East!!!" Trump added.

Trump continued laying out the plan early on Wednesday morning: "The United States will work closely with Iran, which we have determined has gone through what will be a very productive Regime Change! There will be no enrichment of Uranium, and the United States will, working with Iran, dig up and remove all of the deeply buried (B-2 Bombers) Nuclear 'Dust.' It is now, and has been, under very exacting Satellite Surveillance (Space Force!). Nothing has been touched from the date of attack. We are, and will be, talking Tariff and Sanctions relief with Iran."

"Many of the 15 points have already been been [sic] agreed to," Trump said.

Some uncertainty remains, however, regarding the contents of the existing peace proposal. On Tuesday night, Trump alluded to a 10-point proposal provided by the Iranians, while the United States' proposal appears to have 15 points.

As promised, Trump quickly followed up with another post announcing the strict tariff policy that will be put in place: "A Country supplying Military Weapons to Iran will be immediately tariffed, on any and all goods sold to the United States of America, 50%, effective immediately. There will be no exclusions or exemptions!"

In a Wednesday morning press conference, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth lauded Operation Epic Fury as "a historic and overwhelming victory on the battlefield." He added: "President Trump forged this moment. Iran begged for this ceasefire, and we all know it."

The New York Times reported that while the strait is nominally open with the ceasefire, shipping companies are still wary of the risks involved with attempting the safe passage of the strait. Citing S&P Global Market Intelligence, the NYT reported that there are around 800 ships on either side of the strait.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!