Trump announces CEASEFIRE with Iran ahead of deadline threat

President Donald Trump announced that the United States has reached a ceasefire agreement with Iran just ahead of the deadline he set for its total destruction.

The president posted the message on Truth Social on Tuesday that the U.S. had met many of its military objectives.

'I agree to suspend the bombing and attack of Iran for a period of two weeks.'

"Based on conversations with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir, of Pakistan, and wherein they requested that I hold off the destructive force being sent tonight to Iran," he wrote, "and subject to the Islamic Republic of Iran agreeing to the COMPLETE, IMMEDIATE, and SAFE OPENING of the Strait of Hormuz, I agree to suspend the bombing and attack of Iran for a period of two weeks."

Trump went on to say that the U.S. received a 10-point proposal from Iran and called it a "workable basis" upon which to negotiate.

"Almost all of the various points of past contention have been agreed to between the United States and Iran, but a two week period will allow the Agreement to be finalized and consummated," he added.

The president previously set a deadline of 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday night for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz or face total destruction. The ceasefire was reached about an hour before the deadline.

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"On behalf of the United States of America, as President, and also representing the Countries of the Middle East, it is an Honor to have this Longterm problem close to resolution," he added. "Thank you for your attention to this matter!"

This is a developing story.

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