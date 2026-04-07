Trump delivers dire warning to Iranian people hours before crucial deadline expires

As the war in Iran rages on into its sixth week, President Trump has issued yet another threat against Iran — yet this threat seems to include a different target as well.

Early on Tuesday morning, Trump posted a strange warning message that included the Iranian people.

'We will find out tonight, one of the most important moments in the long and complex history of the World.'

"A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again," Trump said on Truth Social. "I don’t want that to happen, but it probably will. However, now that we have Complete and Total Regime Change, where different, smarter, and less radicalized minds prevail, maybe something revolutionarily wonderful can happen, WHO KNOWS?"

Trump went on to suggest that Tuesday night would be a deciding moment for the future of the Iranian people and regime.

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Kharg Island. Orbital Horizon/Gallo Images/Getty Images

"We will find out tonight, one of the most important moments in the long and complex history of the World. 47 years of extortion, corruption, and death, will finally end. God Bless the Great People of Iran!"

President Trump previously set a hard deadline of 8:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday night for Iran to open up the Strait of Hormuz. An official told NBC News that the U.S. has struck military assets on Kharg Island, prior to the deadline.

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