'Give it up or go to jail': Trump vows to hunt down whoever leaked info about downed pilot in Iran

President Donald Trump said someone leaked sensitive information about a downed pilot in Iran, and the administration is going to hunt that person down.

The president made the announcement while speaking from the White House on Monday about the rescue of two pilots of an F-15E Strike Eagle that was hit and crashed in Iran.

'We think we'll be able to find it out because we're going to go to the media company that released it, and we're going to say, 'National security, give it up or go to jail.''

The president said the rescue of the pilots was a major victory for the U.S. and a humiliation for Iran, before making the comments about the alleged leaker.

"As you probably know, we didn't talk about the first one for an hour, and then somebody leaked something," the president said.

"Which, we'll hopefully find that leaker. We're looking very hard to find that leaker. ... They basically said that, 'We have one, and there's somebody missing.' Well, [Iran] didn't know there was somebody missing until this leaker gave the information," he added.

The pilots were successfully rescued over the weekend, and the incident was reported Friday.

"So whoever it was, we think we'll be able to find it out because we're going to go to the media company that released it, and we're going to say, 'National security, give it up or go to jail,'" Trump continued.

"And we know who and you know who we're talking about," he added. "'Because some things you can't do because when they did that, all of a sudden the entire country of Iran knew that there was a pilot that was somewhere on their land that was fighting for his life."

He said the leak made it much more difficult for the team sent out to rescue the second pilot.

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The Hill reported that among those who first reported the leaked information were the New York Times, Axios, and Fox News.

Some noted that the rescue of the pilots coincided with the Christian religious calendar, both in the downing on Good Friday and the rescues reported on Easter Sunday.

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