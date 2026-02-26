'She was screaming': Rep. Brandon Gill clashes with Ilhan Omar as immigration battle heats up

Texas Republicans are escalating their efforts to take on illegal immigration, and Rep. Brandon Gill is leading the charge. While BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales is thrilled with his efforts, she’s well aware that her state is not even close to being out of the woods.

“Texas is kind of under siege right now,” Gonzales says to Gill.

“It is, and at this point, I believe we have 42 members of Congress in the Sharia-Free America Caucus. So it’s growing rapidly. We’re adding new members every single day,” Gill explains.

“This is a big issue. It’s not going away any time soon. And it’s our job as elected representatives to address it — and address it in a candid and straightforward way, which is to say that there are cultural incompatibilities here that we need to be aware of,” he tells Gonzales.

"I think our immigration system needs to reflect these, and I think we need to be determining who comes into our country. And we need to protect our culture,” he continues, pointing out that immigration is also one of the issues that touches everything else.

“It touches the quality of schools, the quality of health care, the cost of living, the cost of housing. I mean everything,” he adds.

Gill was also recently behind the Somalia Immigration Moratorium Act, which imposes a 25-year moratorium on immigration from Somalia into the United States.

And while much of the left is outraged by Gill’s moratorium, one member of Congress may have a little more disdain for him than the rest.

“Does Ilhan Omar give you the stink eye whenever she sees you?” Gonzales asks.

“Usually it’s much worse than that. I was giving a speech on the House floor about this bill in particular. And she was in the audience, and she was screaming. I could barely hear what she was saying, but she was … calling me names and all kinds of stuff,” he tells Gonzales.

“So she’s not a big fan of me, I will say,” he adds.

