Are we risking the coalition that gave Trump a stunning 2024 victory?

Instead of celebrating America’s 250th birthday this summer, we may end up engraving its tombstone if we don’t alter our current course.

The chaos is winning, both because of the persistent evil of the Democrats and the growing confusion in defining the Trump administration’s balance between foreign and domestic concerns.

While I agree that Iran is a legitimate security issue for us as Americans, the fundamental and systemic breakdowns in our own cultural back yard are far more dangerous right now.

We must be plain about the true nature of the enemy. If Democrats were made an offer to secure nationalized health care at the cost of permanently excluding illegal aliens, they wouldn’t take the deal. A Republican Party not run by the likes of John Thune — which increasingly seems like an impossibility — should be forcing votes to expose this reality on the regular instead of going on vacation.

Here is the key to understanding Democrats and exposing them to the average American voter: They simply want to destroy the foundations of this country, no matter the current policy argument. Therefore, the last thing they will ever allow to exist is a country primarily for Americans and by Americans.

After President Trump’s State of the Union speech in February, I talked about what a great job he did highlighting this ugly reality. Remember how he asked members of Congress to stand up if they thought the lives of Americans should be prioritized over illegal aliens, and not a single Democrat stood up? I walked away from that thinking the right was back on message and unity was locked in for the midterm elections ahead.

No one was talking about invading Iran and how many more weeks it is going to take — unlike this week’s presidential address to the nation. And no one was talking about it because the majority of Trump’s base — including the Joe Rogan bros and the MAHA world that pushed Trump to victory in 2024 — had a war with Iran anywhere near the top of their Trump 2.0 priority list.

None of which means this proud child of the '80s doesn’t hope we kill every single member of the Iranian high command and every single member of the Iranian revolutionary guard. I think the world will be a better place and that God is glorified if they all die per the biblical dictates of Romans 13. They made their choice.

But that's a separate issue from the one that is really bothering potential Republican voters: Why did we run away from a domestic communist like Tim Walz on the streets of Minneapolis only to run to the possibility of boots on the ground in Iran?

I'm looking at polling from Scott Rasmussen showing that support for the war in Iran is plummeting. That’s because we simply can't be seen fighting for other countries harder than we are willing to fight for our own. It's not 1987. The American voter is a different animal now with a different set of concerns and problems.

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I was in North Dakota to address that state's GOP convention just a week ago, and I cannot tell you how many people I heard from who lamented that they can’t find a good husband for their daughter or a good wife for their son. Not in Oregon or Massachusetts. In North Dakota, a state Trump won by 36 points in 2024. No one was enthusiastically cheering on the war in Iran.

While I agree that Iran is a legitimate security issue for us as Americans, the fundamental and systemic breakdowns in our own cultural back yard are far more dangerous right now.

While I support Israel and call myself a Zionist without reservation, I also don’t live there. I'm an American. It's a little bit like when your favorite cousin wins the lottery, but your wife is gravely ill and you're not sure when she's going to get better. You'd love the luxury of celebrating your cousin's success — like Iran's threat to Israel being greatly diminished — but you have a very serious concern in your own house.

When you're on an airplane, the flight attendants always instruct you that if there's a problem and the cabin loses air pressure, the safety masks will drop down, and your priority must be to make sure that yours is secure before you help the person next to you. Because if you’re not safe, how can you effectively help anyone else? See where I'm going with this?

We are seeing this argument play out right now in the Supreme Court birthright citizenship case. Chief Justice John Roberts is clearly already signaling that he thinks it's totally fine if a billion foreigners come here.

Meanwhile, average Americans are still fighting to make sure their kids and grandkids are at least as secure from drag queen story hour as Israel is from Iran. The center of that situation simply cannot hold. We are running off an existential cliff.

Thankfully, before that time comes, we now have Easter. We, with our Lord as our strength and our salvation, can rise again. Pray it be so.