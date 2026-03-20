Trump says Strait of Hormuz must be defended by others — and adds he's considering 'winding down' war on Iran

President Donald Trump said he is considering winding down the military campaign in Iran and added that the Strait of Hormuz must be defended by other nations.

The president posted the update on the war with Iran in a statement on Truth Social on Friday, after 21 days of the military campaign.

'Importantly, it will be an easy Military Operation for them.'

"We are getting very close to meeting our objectives as we consider winding down our great Military efforts in the Middle East with respect to the Terrorist Regime of Iran," the president wrote.

He went on to say the strikes had completely degraded Iran's missile capabilities, eliminated its navy and air forces, and destroyed its ability to obtain nuclear weapons. He then addressed the Strait of Hormuz, which has become a contentious issue.

"The Hormuz Strait will have to be guarded and policed, as necessary, by other Nations who use it — The United States does not!" he added. "If asked, we will help these Countries in their Hormuz efforts, but it shouldn't be necessary once Iran's threat is eradicated."

The threat of strikes from Iran has caused oil tankers to stop transporting oil through the strait and sent gas prices skyrocketing across the globe.

He added that the U.S. had accomplished protecting Middle Eastern allies that included Israel, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, and Kuwait.

The president previously demanded that other countries help defend the strait, but claiming that the U.S. does not use it appears to be an escalation of his claim. About 20% of the global source of oil flows through the strait.

On Thursday, a group of European countries and Japan issued a statement condemning Iran's actions in the strait and pledging to protect the key trade route.

"We express our readiness to contribute to appropriate efforts to ensure safe passage through the Strait," reads the letter from the nations' leaders. "We welcome the commitment of nations who are engaging in preparatory planning."

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Trump reassured those who might defend the Strait of Hormuz that it would be easy.

"Importantly, it will be an easy Military Operation for them. Thank you for your attention to this matter!" he added.

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