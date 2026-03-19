US allies have change of heart about defending Strait of Hormuz from Iranian attacks after oil prices continue to surge

A bevy of European countries and Japan issued a joint statement to condemn Iran and pledge to defend the Strait of Hormuz from the belligerent regime's military threat.

Iran has shut down the strait and sent oil prices spiraling after the U.S. and Israel began military strikes about three weeks ago.

'Everybody agrees. The strait cannot stay closed. It has to open up again as soon as possible. This is crucial for the world economy.'

European countries initially refused to join the effort to defend the strait, but on Thursday, they relented and issued a statement condemning Iran.

"We express our deep concern about the escalating conflict. We call on Iran to cease immediately its threats, laying of mines, drone and missile attacks, and other attempts to block the Strait to commercial shipping," said the global leaders in their proclamation.

Leaders from the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, and Japan signed the letter, which went on to call Iran's actions to disrupt global energy supply chains "a threat to international peace and security."

"We express our readiness to contribute to appropriate efforts to ensure safe passage through the Strait," the letter continued. "We welcome the commitment of nations who are engaging in preparatory planning."

President Trump had warned that the future of NATO was threatened unless the international community joined the effort to defend the oil tanker route.

"The United States of America has beaten and completely decimated Iran, both Militarily, Economically, and in every other way, but the Countries of the World that receive Oil through the Hormuz Strait must take care of that passage, and we will help — A LOT!" he wrote on Saturday.

"This should have always been a team effort, and now it will be — It will bring the World together toward Harmony, Security, and Everlasting Peace!" he added.

Crude oil rose to about $65 in late February and spiked to above $95 by Thursday, an increase of about 50%. Americans are seeing the price surge at the gas pump, leading some to worry that cost-of-living concerns may crush Republicans in the midterm elections.

An Israeli strike on a major oil field in Iran led to retaliatory Irani strikes against oil facilities in the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, as well as Kuwait. Trump claimed that he had not been alerted prior to the oil field attack, but an Axios report citing U.S. and Israeli officials said he had been told about the strike.

"Everybody agrees. The strait cannot stay closed. It has to open up again as soon as possible. This is crucial for the world economy," said NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte Thursday. "I am confident that allies as always, will do everything in support of our shared interest."

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War Secretary Pete Hegseth said Thursday the strikes on Iran would escalate.

"Again, today will be the largest strike package yet, just like yesterday was. As I've said from day one, our capabilities continue to build; Iran's continue to degrade," he said in a media briefing. "We're hunting and striking death and destruction from above."

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