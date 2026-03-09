The Economist gets crushed over sympathetic portrayal of dead Iranian leader

As the joint U.S.-Israeli military strikes continue hammering away at Iran, some in the media are offering sympathetic portrayals of the bloodthirsty regime leaders, especially the late Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Among the worst examples was a post from the Economist that referred to the U.S. as the "Great Satan" and appeared to praise Khamenei for his perseverance.

'Stop glorifying a doomsday terrorist nut job that murdered, raped, and tortured hundreds of thousands.'

"Increasingly, over the course of three decades, Ali Khamenei knew that he was personally in the Great Satan's sights," the outlet's post reads. "This did not daunt him. He felt, always, that he had divine right on his side."

Many online took exception to that framing and let the outlet know in no uncertain terms.

"And just like that, I'll never read another Economist article ever again. Referring to America as the Great Satan and praising the brutal dictator in the same headline. Honestly impressive garbage," journalist Walter Curt responded.

"What in the f**k! Let's ignore the innocent people he killed in over a dozen countries using his proxy terrorists over the last 30 years, yes, he's the victim," another added. "We live in the dumbest of times."

"Stop glorifying a doomsday terrorist nut job that murdered, raped, and tortured hundreds of thousands, including children, to stay in power. He lived like a scared rat, and died like one," another user said.

"In related news, The Economist is hiring a new social media intern ...," writer Steve McGuire joked.

Although official death statistics from the crackdown on protests are unreliable, some believe tens of thousands might have been killed by the Irani regime for opposing their rule.

Others replied with brevity and clarity.

"What the actual f**k is this s**t?" Mike Cote of NRO replied.

"The economist d**k riding the ayatollah, i have read it all," another user said.

