'Nonviolent' leftist allegedly calls for murdering Trump days after third assassination attempt

A Pennsylvania man has been arrested after allegedly leaving a series of voicemails calling for the murder of President Donald Trump and other officials.

Raymond Chandler of the Pittsburgh-area city of Wilkinsburg appeared in federal court on Friday on charges of influencing, impeding, or retaliating against a federal official by threatening a family member and by threatening a federal official and influencing, impeding, or retaliating against a federal official by threat, according to WTAE.

'He’s a liar among all liars. He’s a great deceiver. He’s the antichrist.'

An FBI affidavit claimed that Chandler left several threatening voicemail messages with a member of Congress between April 2025 and April 2026.

Last Wednesday, just days after a third assassination attempt against Trump, Chandler allegedly told the congressperson regarding President Trump:

What I want you to do is I want you to take a firearm. I want you to put it in your hand. I want you to walk into the Oval Office. I want you to put that firearm to the president’s head, and I want you to pull the trigger and I want you to kill him. I am petitioning you, Senator, for redress of grievances. My redress of grievances is that this president is awful. ... He’s a liar among all liars. He’s a great deceiver. He’s the antichrist. I want you to walk into the Oval Office with a gun in your hand. I want you to put it to his temple, and I want you to pull the trigger. That is what I want you to do as my agent. That’s what I want you to do as my elected official. That’s what I am petitioning you to do with my free speech. I want you to kill the president. I want you to assassinate the president. That’s what I want you to do. Now, Senator, are you gonna come after me? Are you going to try me because of my voice and what I said?

On April 18, Chandler also allegedly said of the congressperson and the congressperson's daughter:

Imagine your house, your daughter’s house, everyone you know and love who is also rich. Imagine every single one of those homes being surrounded by a thousand people. Then imagine them all getting a text and then, then suddenly taking out their pocketknives, walking slowly towards your house with 10, you got your 10 guards or whatever against a thousand people, and then they come and they pull you out of your house and they slit your throat and they slit your daughter’s throat and they slit everyone’s throat. That you know, sir, that is the future.

The speaker allegedly added:

It's not a future I want; it's not a future I'm advocating for, but wealth concentration has gotten so bad in this country. The greed has gotten so bad. People are suffering so much, sir, that that is what is in our future. You will not escape their wrath. We must redistribute the wealth away from people like you.

In another alleged message, the suspect pledged to build gallows and hang the congressperson, who is not named in the FBI affidavit. Other alleged voicemails made threats against ICE and expressed a willingness to "personally kill."

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The affidavit claimed the caller identified himself as Chandler and gave his address. The phone number associated with the calls was directly linked to Chandler via "publicly available information," the affidavit further claimed.

Chandler is scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing on Friday.

On Friday, WTAE reported the following FBI statement:

This morning, FBI Pittsburgh and the U.S. Secret Service arrested Raymond Chandler for threatening to kill federal officials, including President Trump and a member of Congress. The FBI will not tolerate threats of violence and will work tirelessly to protect public officials and all members of our communities. This arrest is a great example of our work with our law enforcement partners at the USSS, the U.S Capitol Police, and the United States Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Pennsylvania.

Chandler is running against incumbent U.S. Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pa.) in 2028. On his campaign website, Chandler promises to tax billionaires, provide universal basic income, "abolish ICE," and protect abortion.

In an open letter to Sen. Dave McCormick (R-Pa.) featured on his website, Chandler describes himself as "a Quaker" with "a commitment to non-violence." He also chastises McCormick because his "voicemail is wayyy to [sic] short."

Chandler's campaign did not respond to a request for comment from Blaze News.

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