Middle school teacher accused of creating 100+ child sex abuse images with AI and masturbating to them at work: Court docs

A Nebraska middle school teacher is accused of utilizing artificial intelligence to create more than a hundred child sexual abuse images — and the teacher allegedly masturbated to the disturbing child pornography while at a school, according to multiple reports.

The Nebraska State Patrol said in a statement that 47-year-old Matthew Lund was arrested at his Omaha home at approximately 6:15 a.m. April 22.

'He made a lot of kids uncomfortable, including my son, but he couldn't quite say why.'

Lund was booked into Douglas County Corrections and charged with possession of child sexual abuse material and distribution of child sexual abuse material.

A judge set Lund's bond at $1 million during an April 23 court appearance, KETV-TV reported. Lund was ordered not to have contact with anyone under 19 years old and to wear a GPS monitor.

Lund had been a Millard Public Schools teacher.

Lund is currently not listed on the staff directory on the Andersen Middle School website. However, an archived version of the staff directory shows Matthew Lund as a "science and STEM teacher."

Police stated that "at this point, there is no indication that any students are victims in this case."

WOWT-TV obtained court documents showing that authorities launched an investigation on Feb. 23 after the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children provided a tip.

"On February 23, 2026, Nebraska State Patrol received a cyber tip regarding sexual abuse of children material being uploaded to a Google account associated with the defendant from the Millard Public Schools," a prosecutor said, according to WOWT.

According to court documents, investigators discovered 423 images that were generated through artificial intelligence on the Google account.

Court documents say the images depicted children younger than 12 years old, including an infant.

One of the files apparently depicts a nude child around the age of 3 to 5 facing an adult.

Court records state another image shows a child of a similar age performing oral sex on a man.

There was also an image of two nude children, around the ages of 8 to 10.

"A search warrant was done on the defendant’s Google account," the prosecutor said in court. "104 files consistent with child sexual assault material were located, ranging from infant to approximately 12 years old."

Lund allegedly masturbated to the images while at the school.

"The defendant then admitted to generating the child sexual assault material of prepubescent children and masturbating to them while at work at which he is a middle school science teacher," the prosecutor said.

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Brenda Beadle, deputy Douglas County attorney, stated that this case may be the first her office has charged under a law addressing AI-generated child pornography.

Beadle noted, "It is illegal even though it’s AI-generated."

The bill to prohibit conduct involving computer-generated child pornography was signed into law in May 2025.

KETV reported that Millard Public Schools said Lund has been "removed, and we are proceeding with termination and cancellation of his contract.”

Millard Public Schools told KETV:

All staff go through a thorough background check during the hiring process. Millard maintains open communication with law enforcement and regulatory agencies that alert us to any ongoing concern. Additionally, Millard is diligent about investigating all concerns brought to us.

A parent told KETV, "He was hiding in plain sight."

The parent said her son "can't believe that someone he trusted to keep him safe would do something like this."

"He made a lot of kids uncomfortable, including my son, but he couldn't quite say why," the parent added. "It, just, something was off."

The parent also said, "You think you're dropping your kids off, and those teachers are going to protect your kids."

Millard Public Schools did not immediately respond to Blaze News' request for comment.

Those with information about this case are urged to contact the Nebraska State Patrol at 402-479-4049.

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