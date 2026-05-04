They attacked her on camera — then played the victim

The Department of Justice has filed federal charges against three family members who allegedly assaulted Turning Point USA’s Frontlines reporter Savanah Hernandez while she was reporting on an anti-Immigration and Customs Enforcement protest in Minnesota — and she couldn't be more thrilled.

“I never thought that I would say it in my life, but thank you to the FBI. I am very grateful for them. This is the same organization that we watched, you know, weaponized against innocent American citizens over the last four years with the prior administration,” Hernandez tells BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales on “Sara Gonzales Unfiltered.”

“So to see the FBI actually utilize to bring forward justice against violent criminals is very refreshing to see. The DOJ was very swift in handling this and bringing it before a grand jury so that these indictments could be brought forward,” she continues, adding, “And I’m very grateful for that.”

Gonzales is also grateful to the federal government for stepping in.

“If this had happened under the Biden administration, never in a million years, in my opinion, would they have gone to the lengths that this DOJ and FBI have gone to,” Gonzales says.

“Oh absolutely, Sara,” Hernandez agrees.

“This is not the first time I’ve been this violently mobbed, by the way, but it is the first time the FBI and the DOJ have actually cared about it and paid attention to it,” she says, pointing out that the old attitude of the federal government is what she believes “led to the assassination of Charlie Kirk.”

“Just the complete ignorance of how violent the left-wing is and also the fact that these left-wing jurisdictions have allowed it to happen again and again and again to the point where these protesters think that they can get away with this type of behavior,” she explains.

However, while there’s ample video evidence of the family allegedly assaulting Hernandez, they still went on a media tour to play the victim.

In one interview, the father, who was allegedly caught on video shoving Hernandez to the ground, told One America News that his family is “getting doxxed.”

“It’s not just us. It’s my sons, their wives, like people who had nothing to do with anything. It’s a little overwhelming and makes me second guess even living in this country to be honest with you,” he added.

“He’s like, ‘I just pushed a woman for literally no reason. A woman who was leaving, I just pushed to the ground and somehow I’m the victim,’” Gonzales mocks.

“I guess this is the fascist America that the left-wing is talking about,” Hernandez says, adding, “You can’t even brutally assault a woman who is not threatening you anymore without getting the feds involved.”

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