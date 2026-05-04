LOCKDOWN at the White House over reported SHOOTING

Journalists were ushered from the White House North Lawn after the White House went into lockdown over a report of gunshots on Monday afternoon.

Initial reports said the shooting happened blocks away from the White House at the intersection of 15th and Independence Ave.

'No confirmation as of now as to what the threat was. Agents are still out.'

Some reporters posted on social media about the alert.

"U.S. Secret Service just evacuated us from our camera position at the White House north lawn. We’re now gathering in the briefing room," wrote CNBC correspondent Megan Cassela. "No indication as to what’s going on."

"We’ve been cleared from the briefing room, back to our camera spot. No confirmation as of now as to what the threat was. Agents are still out," she posted at about 3:53 p.m. local time.

RELATED: Judge APOLOGIZES to suspected would-be Trump assassin — and compares him to Jan. 6 defendants

The U.S. Secret Service posted a statement about the shooting that appeared to cause the lockdown.

"U.S. Secret Service personnel are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting at 15th Street and Independence Avenue in Washington, D.C.," the agency wrote on social media. "One individual was shot by law enforcement; their condition is currently unknown. Please avoid the area as emergency crews are responding."

This is a developing story.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!