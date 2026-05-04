Ex-Muslim: The only way to stop Sharia law in the US

While a growing number of Christians on the right believe Islam is compatible with the West, BlazeTV host Allie Beth Stuckey is not among them — and is looking for a solution to what others view as an Islamic takeover across the country.

Ex-Muslim Shahriq Khan, who now heads the Christ Underground ministry, agrees with Stuckey — and he has that solution.

“It’s not compatible with the West. I mean, under Quranic standards, we would be under Sharia law, which directly conflicts with the Constitution. And the Muslims know this,” Khan tells Stuckey on “Relatable.”

“What’s the solution?” he asks.

“Like, we can’t deport all of them. We can’t put them all in one area and have a genocide. That’s not very biblical. We can’t become Amish and ... you know, the Christians, we’re going to have our side of the world and then let the Muslims come in like crazy, and you guys have California.”

Khan believes the actual solution is to “make them Christian.”

“Like, I was a liberal Muslim. I was a very liberal Muslim. I voted blue all the time ... because we were very anti-evangelical Christian,” he explains.

“For us in Islam, that’s like the spawn of Satan is what’s happening with that,” he adds.

“And would you say there’s an aspect of being anti-Israel and perceiving Republicans as being pro-Israel as part of it?” Stuckey asks.

“Totally,” he answers, pointing out that many Americanized Muslims are sending money to places like Pakistan.

“They’re still funding Islam. They still send thousands of dollars to mosques, to overseas initiatives ... Nigeria or Ethiopia or Afghanistan or Pakistan, they’re all getting discipled by the same people,” he explains.

This is why Khan believes that the only solution is to convert Muslims to Christianity, but Stuckey has her reservations.

“I think that a lot of people are afraid that going into a Muslim community and sharing the gospel, that you’re going to get hurt, that you’re going to get threatened or killed or whatever,” Stuckey points out.

“Should they have that fear?” she asks.

“I purposely go to Dearborn and the mosques, and I go right to them. They all know my face. I get recognized immediately in all these places, and I still have fruitful conversations with them because I’m not doing what a lot of the big Christian apologists are doing,” he explains.

“The truth is, it’s Hebrews 2. It says the fear of death is from Satan and that Christ became one of us to break that fear of death over us,” he says. “And so, we need to get really radical.”

“If we are Christian, and we really believe that Islam is a stronghold, a demonic stronghold on two billion people, there’s going to be a very muddy and bloody consequence to a lot of things. But the thing that I cling to personally is He did it first,” he continues, adding, “Christ did it first.”

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