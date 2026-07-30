‘Wake up, you’re going to be eaten!’ Glenn Beck warns LGBTQ activists about dangerous Islam alliance

On July 25, Abdul Ballout — a 21-year-old German citizen with ties to ISIS — carried out an Islamist terror attack by driving a van into a crowd at Berlin’s Pride celebrations and then attacking people with a machete, killing one woman and injuring 29 others. Police shot him dead the following day when he charged at them with a sharp object.

Some LGBTQ+ activists have used the tragedy to point the finger not at Islamists who have consistently been the perpetrators of recent terror attacks in Europe but at white Christians.

At the public vigil held for victims of the attack, Berlin-based performer and LGBTQ+ activist Yannicka Riebensahm lamented that Ballout didn’t fit the profile of her preferred villain: a “white Christian person.”

A pink-haired LGBTQ+ activist reacted with similar sentiments. In a video , she said, “So the suspect is an Islamic extremist. ... That’s what I read, OK? I’m not going to say anything about the rest of the Muslim population because of actions of this one person, but what I can say is the people who were celebrating about this were all white men — young white men with crosses on their profiles.”

Glenn Beck is stunned by the glaring racism embedded in her anti-racism spiel.

“Why are you willing to lump all white men into one category, but you will only look at the action of one Islamist and say that doesn't speak for all Islamists?” he asks.

But there’s an even deeper and darker reality behind the words of these LGBTQ+ activists who support Islam: They’re cheering the very people who will discard or destroy them the moment the alliance is no longer useful.

The LGBTQ crowd’s support for an ideology hostile to homosexuality may look bizarre, but Glenn sees exactly how the strange coalition was built: through deliberate concealment and double messaging.

He points to congressional candidate Melissa Chaudhry as a clear example of the double game. She admitted many Muslims don’t support LGBTQ rights, hence why the issue was missing from her website. But progressives attacked her for “causing chaos between two oppressed demographics” rather than for hiding it.

“The problem is not the voter,” says Glenn. “The problem is the candidate who carries one set of beliefs into the mosque and a different set into the fundraiser and then calls you the hater if you point at the seam and go, ‘Wait, what are you stitching together here?’”

He also recalls how Barack Obama publicly claimed in 2008 that marriage was between a man and a woman, only for his strategist David Axelrod to later admit Obama had supported same-sex marriage all along and hid it to secure votes from the black church.

This kind of political “choreography” may win elections in the short term, Glenn warns, but it leaves people unprepared for reality.

Earlier this month, an Atlantis Events LGBTQ cruise ship had to be rerouted not once but twice because Turkey and Egypt both refused to allow the boat to dock because the passengers’ conduct was considered incompatible with the culture and beliefs of the two nations.

“These are the moderate countries, OK? In roughly a dozen jurisdictions from Iran to Afghanistan to northern Nigeria, the penalty on the books for homosexuality or anything LGBTQ is death,” says Glenn.

And yet in America and Europe, politicians are deceptively concealing the diametric opposition between these two groups.

“When a party is assembling a coalition by telling one wing something it does not tell the other, that's not clever. That has a history, and the history is very specific,” Glenn warns.

In 1931, German communists were ordered by Moscow to join Nazis in a campaign to dissolve Prussia’s democratic government, even though they had previously called it a fascist plot. Their leaders sold the alliance as temporary and controllable — yet less than two years later, communists were among the first prisoners sent to Dachau.

“The lesson is not about the partner; the lesson is about the leadership,” says Glenn. “Rank-and-file communists didn't choose that alliance. Their leaders chose it for them, sold it as strategy, and they were confident they could manage the people they had climbed into bed with, but they couldn't.”

“The junior partner in a coalition built on concealment never gets to renegotiate later. When the two wings finally collide, the party sides with the larger number of votes or the ones that are more committed to your death every time,” he adds.

In the alliance between today’s LGBTQ+ community and Islam, there’s no question about who’s the “junior partner.”

“I beg you, wake up. You're going to be eaten, and it's not going to be a pleasant moment,” Glenn pleads.

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