Puppy love: Diary exposes Fauci's crush on Julia Roberts

Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) has released more than 1,100 pages of "Tony's Diary" — Dr. Anthony Fauci's personal record from the COVID era — ahead of Fauci's testimony Wednesday before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee.



Amid entries on virus origins, case counts, and infighting with the Trump White House, the name of one particular "pretty woman" recurs with striking regularity: Julia Roberts.

'She ... said that every time she sees me her throat gets dry and she gets nervous.'

Fauci wrote her name at least seven times across the released pages.

On May 13, 2020, Fauci wrote up an Instagram Live arranged by the ONE Campaign. Roberts, he said, put her hands over her mouth when he appeared on screen and gasped, "Oh my God. It's Dr. Fauci; he is here," before telling him he was her personal hero.

A clip of their conversation shows Roberts describing Fauci as "maybe the coolest man on the planet" and a "true north, I think, for a lot of people."

He was a little starstruck himself. "She was absolutely fabulous," Fauci wrote of Roberts.

The two went on to discuss COVID-19's toll on the developing world. He described her as "totally down to earth" and closed the entry with, "Great experience!!"

RELATED: Diaries expose Fauci obsessing over his own fame during height of COVID as millions died

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In an entry dated October 14, 2020, that otherwise concerns a case surge across 30-plus states and a dispute with Dr. Scott Atlas over herd immunity, Fauci wedged in: "A FEW DAYS AGO, Julia Roberts sent me [a] beautiful flower arrangement. I emailed her my thanks."

On February 10, 2021, Fauci wrote about Roberts presenting him amfAR's Award of Courage virtually from her California breakfast room. "When my image came up on the screen she gasped and said that every time she sees me her throat gets dry and she gets nervous and excused herself to go into the kitchen and get a glass of water," he wrote.

He also called her "charming, natural, fun, and amazingly beautiful."

RELATED: Fauci diary bombshells: Glenn Beck dives into wildest lines from his just-released entries

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The Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee obtained Fauci's diary as part of its ongoing investigation into COVID-19 and federally funded gain-of-function research. Fauci declined to testify voluntarily this time, so the committee subpoenaed him for the Wednesday hearing.

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