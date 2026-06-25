Atlanta stadium accused of promoting Islam at World Cup match

Soccer fans attending the World Cup game at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, were greeted by a unique campaign as they entered the venue.

According to a viral photo on social media, the organizers set up a sign and passed out hospitality pamphlets to make Muslim attendees aware of their Islam-approved amenities.

'It didn't feel like simple visitor assistance. It felt like the promotion of a religion.'

Former Muslim and current Christian apologist Brother Rachid posted the image and questioned whether the campaign constituted an endorsement and promotion of the Islamic faith.

"Right after scanning your ticket at the entrance to Mercedes-Benz Stadium, there were groups of people handing out 'Muslim Hospitality' pamphlets. They showed where to pray and which food was halal," he wrote.

Rachid, who is Moroccan, was attending the World Cup match between Morocco and Haiti on Wednesday.

"Then, just a few steps inside, there was a large sign with the same information. It didn't feel like simple visitor assistance. It felt like the promotion of a religion," he added. "The stadium doesn't hand every fan a printed map, stadium rules, or event information, those are all available online. Yet for Islam, there were printed pamphlets being handed to everyone and an entire team dedicated to distributing them."

He went on to point out that some Islamic scholars consider soccer religiously forbidden, or haram. His post went viral with thousands of likes, and some Muslims replied in defense of the accommodations.

"Yeah maybe it’s because Muslim[s] are the only devout followers of their religion in comparison to Jews, Hindus and lol, Christians?" mocked one user on X.

The next World Cup match at the stadium will be between the Congo Democratic Republic and Uzbekistan on Saturday. The latter country is a Muslim-majority country, although the government is secular in nature.

The online fan guide for "Atlanta Stadium" on the FIFA website indicates that they will have the hospitality pamphlet campaign at that game as well as specially staffed prayer areas for men and women and halal food.

A spokesperson for a company affiliated with the stadium told Blaze News that the accommodations were similar to those made for people on vegan diets and those with sensory sensitivity issues.

Blaze News reached out to FIFA for comment.

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Evrim Aydin/Anadolu/Getty Images

Morocco went on to defeat Haiti by a score of 4 to 2.

Rachid is an apologist who defends Christian theology and spreads the gospel to Muslims through his Arabic Media Ministries organization.

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