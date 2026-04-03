Democrat demands answers on ICE detention of Islamic leader in Milwaukee — and DHS slaps her down

The Department of Homeland Security has shut down a Democrat suggesting that an immigrant had been targeted over his skin color or religious beliefs.

Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin posted an article about the detention of the president of the Islamic Society of Milwaukee, the largest mosque in Wisconsin, by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents.

'This terrorist will remain in ICE custody pending removal proceedings.'

The report said Salah Sarsour was a legal permanent resident of the U.S. for more than three decades. Local activists accused the Trump administration of targeting pro-Palestinian voices.

"They want to criminalize advocacy for Palestine," said Othman Atta, another leader at the mosque, at a rally to oppose the detention. "That is the only reason that he is being targeted. There is nothing else."

Baldwin pounced to accuse ICE of racism as well.

"Salah is here lawfully and has been a productive member of our community for 30 years," she claimed. "This looks like ICE targeting someone because of their skin color or what they believe — and that is not the American way. This doesn't make us safer. We need answers why ICE targeted Salah."

Several hours later, she got those answers from DHS.

"ICE arrested a Jordanian national with a prior conviction for THROWING A MOLOTOV COCKTAIL at the homes of Israeli Forces," DHS responded on social media.

"He lied on his immigration application and became a green card holder under President Clinton," the department added. "This terrorist will remain in ICE custody pending removal proceedings."

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Atta added that Sarsour's wife and six children are U.S. citizens. He also claimed that U.S. authorities had known about the arrest by Israeli authorities since Sarsour immigrated to the U.S. in 1993.

"He is being deported because he's exercising his right of freedom of speech," Atta added.

Sarsour also owns at least three furniture stores in the Milwaukee area and was called a pillar of the community by his adult son.

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