Abortion promoters told to stop handing out morning-after pills at Olivia Rodrigo concerts due to the presence of children

Pop star and former Disney actress Olivia Rodrigo will no longer have abortion funds handing out emergency contraceptives and other birth control products at her concerts.

Days before the decision was reportedly passed down from her team, Rodrigo made international headlines after she announced her Guts World Tour would be providing morning-after pills, condoms, and even lubrication to attendees at her concerts.

Rodrigo made the announcement herself in a social media video, in which she announced a partnership with the "National Network of Abortion Funds to help those impacted with health-care barriers to get the reproductive health care they deserve."

Fans of the 21-year-old singer received a progressive care package at Rodrigo's March 12, 2024, show in St. Louis, Missouri.

The package included two boxes of Julie and promotional codes that linked to the Missouri Abortion Fund. Julie is meant to prevent pregnancy if taken within 72 hours of unprotected sex.

Other concertgoers reported getting free condoms and stickers at the concert.

Variety has since reported that Rodrigo's team preferred they no longer pass out lubrication, condoms, and Plan B because "children are present at the concerts." The message was reportedly disseminated through the Slack messaging app by the National Network of Abortion Funds, the company that had originally partnered with Rodrigo for her North American tour dates.

Three sources at partnered abortion funds reportedly confirmed the information to Variety but not without representatives at the companies expressing extreme disappointment in the decision.

Jade Hurley, communications manager for the DC Abortion Fund, said that "youth need access to birth control and emergency contraception" and that what they were doing is "completely legal in all 50 states."

"There is something really positive about a 16- or 15-year-old having a Plan B and a few condoms in her dresser to use as she needs it," said Destini Spaeth, chair of the Prairie Abortion Fund. Her organization had a booth at Rodrigo's March 15, 2024, concert in St. Paul, Minnesota.

"Sex and sexual health tools — whether that be abortion, Plan B, condoms — are villainized because you’re [seen as being] promiscuous. We don’t look at it as a sign of responsibility," she added.

The DC Abortion Fund announced on X that they would be using a workaround after the decision, saying that they "have no issue handing out Plan B, free of charge, on the public sidewalk outside the venue."

Rodrigo's team did not respond to requests for comment.

