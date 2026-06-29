'Supergirl' has disastrous opening after star declares character 'doesn't live inside the binary'

DC Studios is finding out that being a progressive girl boss does not necessarily pay the bills.

In the weeks leading up to the opening weekend for "Supergirl," star Milly Alcock sparked online chatter with her consistent interviews in which she explored the "LGBT" inspiration of the film, while repeatedly stating her character is likely bisexual — and it did not work out.

'I have many queer friends, so honestly I'm kind of honored.'

Clip slip

During what turned out to be an awful opening weekend, yet another clip of Alcock addressing wild fan theories circulated, from a lesser-known interview she did at a fan event in Brazil. In the clip, Alcock is asked about embracing Supergirl as a queer icon, a theme that reporters have consistently hammered the actress about at events and red carpets.

"I have many queer friends, so honestly I'm kind of honored. I'm honored that that's happening," Alcock replied with her signature giggle.

She went on, "I think because she doesn't live inside the binary of what we think a woman should be, that is what makes her so special and so exciting and so new."

She may transcend every binary, but Hollywood still lives inside one: hit or flop. "Supergirl" seems headed straight for the latter, with a very disappointing $38 million domestic opening. Coming in well below expectations, "Supergirl" had a whopping $170 million budget, according to Deadline, and bowed out to "Toy Story 5," which took in $70 million despite it being its second weekend.

RELATED: 'Supergirl' star proclaims character is 'probably' bisexual and definitely doesn't need a man

Craig T Fruchtman/Getty Images

No love

Alcock explaining that her Kryptonian character would "do what she'd want to do" in regard to her sexuality was yet another nail in the coffin that likely turned away audiences, including father-daughter moviegoers.

At a New York City premiere, Alcock embraced how the film "doesn't center around any sort of love" or "romance" at all and focused on how much gay fans can relate to her character. She called "Supergirl" a "really great representation of what a modern woman can be."

In London, the 26-year-old also noted that it was "beautiful" for the movie not to be "centered around a man" and "not centered around love at all."

This was followed by Alcock saying that the character would "probably go both ways," meaning Supergirl is bisexual, according to the actress.

To top it off, Alcock pinpointed Christian dads as her most frequent online harassers.

RELATED: 'Supergirl' Milly Alcock's most fearsome foe? Christian dads

David Jon/Getty Images for Warner Bros. Pictures

Consolation prize

Female-led superhero movies have let studios down over recent years, with "Supergirl" having one of the worst openings in the 2020s, but not the worst.

"The Eternals" (2021) and "The Marvels" (2023) both did better than Alcock, with $71 million and $46 million respectively, but "Supergirl" did manage to outperform movies like the abysmal "Madame Web" (2024) that garnered just $15 million.

The possibly bisexual superpowered girl was seen by far more people than "Wonder Woman 1984" (2020), which made just $16 million, and "Birds of Prey" (2020), the Harley Quinn film that made $33 million.

However, the "Wonder Woman" film was released deep into COVID-19 restrictions in December 2020.

"Birds of Prey" had no excuse, though.

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