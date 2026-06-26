'Supergirl' star proclaims character is 'probably' bisexual and definitely doesn't need a man

"Supergirl" star Milly Alcock saved her best woke lines for right before the movie's release.

Just days ahead of the official drop, Alcock told reporters in London and New York City about how much of an independent woman the Supergirl character is as well as how the film relates to gay pride.

'What makes this film so beautiful is that it's not centered around a man.'

Kara chameleon

Although it should be obvious that Superman's cousin doesn't really need any help, the Australian actress fell into the age-old trap of spouting progressive dogma on the red carpet at the film's premier, telling journalists about how the girl from Krypton is actually a strong woman.

In London, Alcock was approached by an Associated Press reporter who bizarrely brought up comments he had seen online about "Kara's queerness"; Supergirl's name is Kara Zor-El.

"Was that something that you explored when you were preparing for the role?" the male reporter asked.



Alcock laughed hysterically.

"It wasn't," the 26-year-old began, saying she would try to answer "in honor of Pride Month."

She then praised the film for not having a romantic focus, void of any relationship with a male co-star, while saying her character is probably bisexual.

"I don't know. I think that what makes this film so beautiful is that it's not centered around a man, it's not centered around love at all. ... She'd probably go both ways."

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TheStewartofNY/FilmMagic

Modern Milly

In New York City, a reporter from Variety again asked the star about how "LGBT" people have related to the character, framing Alcock's answer as embracing "queer readings" of the film.

“I've just had a few people ask me about her because it’s Pride Month and all that, and I think that she's a really great representation of what a modern woman can be," she replied.

Alcock then again put focus on how she adores the film for not featuring any romance, before stating that homosexuals can relate to the character's resiliency.

"She can be strong, she can be tough, she can be messy. And I love how this film doesn't center around any sort of love ... or romance or anything like that at all. She has such resilience — and I think that that community is a community that is so, so resilient. ... I'm really honored that they can connect with her."

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Christian Kryptonite

In the lead-up to the film's release, Alcock has taken issue with male superhero fans multiple times — a near guarantee for a mainstream actress in such a role — telling "Vanity Fair" in March that when she was on "Game of Thrones," she realized "simply existing as a woman in that space is something that people comment on," before adding, "We have become very comfortable having this weird ownership of women's bodies. I can't really stop them. I can only be myself."

She also took aim at Christian dads in late May, describing "people whose profiles have no photo, who are burner accounts. Or someone's name and then 'Dad of four, Christian'" as those who harass her the most.

She concluded, "Which is hilarious to me. But I mean, whose opinion do you really care about? If you're pissing the right kind of people off, you're doing OK."

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