Teacher awarded for promoting 'diversity and inclusion' charged with raping 14-year-old student

A New Hampshire teacher who had been named an Amazon "teacher of the year" was charged with raping a child who was 14 years old at the time.

Tymond Tran, 38, of Hudson was arraigned on Wednesday for various charges related to the heinous allegations, according to the Essex District Attorney’s Office.

The school said he passed all background checks when he was hired for the position.

Tran was an eighth-grade teacher at Thurgood Marshall Middle School in Lynn during the 2022-2023 school year when he allegedly raped the student.

He worked there from 2021 until 2024.

The student's allegations led to Tran being indicted by a grand jury on July 15 on charges that included aggravated rape of a child, posing or exhibiting a child in the nude, and providing obscene matter to a minor.

Tran had been honored by Amazon for promoting "diversity and inclusion" and named a "Future Engineer Teacher of the Year" in 2022. Only 10 teachers were selected for the award related to computer science and robotics.

The school received $25,000 for the award, and Tran received $5,000.

His most recent employment was at Lowell Community Charter Public School, but the school fired him after learning about the charges.

"Mr. Tran's employment with the school was immediately terminated last month after the DA's Office informed us of the details of the criminal charges," a statement from the school reads.

The school said he passed all background checks when he was hired for the position.

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Tran pleaded not guilty and was released to home confinement with a GPS monitor. He's also restricted from contacting his accuser or having any contact with someone under 18 years old.

The suspect is due back in court on Aug. 26.

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