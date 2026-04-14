Finalist for Minnesota Teacher of the Year withdraws after perverse photos unearthed

One of 11 finalists for Teacher of the Year award in Minnesota withdrew after obscene videos and images were published by Alpha News.

Former Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City School District 6th-grade teacher Thomas Rosengren is no longer a finalist after published images showed him simulating sex acts with two other men while dressed in bondage paraphernalia.

'It’s feeding time on the farm. Cowboy Tommy is feeding the six piglets and bull.'

Last week, Alpha News reached out to Education Minnesota, which ran the Teacher of the Year award, but did not receive a response. Days later, Education Minnesota updated its webpage to indicate that Rosengren had withdrawn.

Rosengren worked as a social studies and earth science teacher in the Grove City district as well as a theater director and reportedly a coach.

Although he has withdrawn from the Teacher of the Year contention, Rosengren won the title of Mr. Minneapolis Eagle in 2019, which celebrated his "bratty boy" status in the leather and gay community.

An image of Rosengren in the "Mr. Minneapolis Eagle" leather sash can still be viewed on the social media account for the Twin Cities Gay Scene website.

Alpha News published numerous images publicly available from the Eagle contest showing Rosengren wearing BDSM attire and posing sexually with two other males.

In one image, Rosengren holds up a sign reading, "It’s feeding time on the farm. Cowboy Tommy is feeding the six piglets and bull."

Other images showed him simulating oral and anal sex with the other leather-clad men.

Alpha News published images published on his Facebook page showing him wearing a "cowboy hat, leather speedo, and bondage straps."

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Initially district Superintendent Kip Lynk declined to answer questions posed by the news outlet and released a brief statement.

"Under the Minnesota Government Data Practices Act, Mr. Rosengren is entitled to data privacy protections, and without his consent, there is limited information I can share," he wrote.

After Alpha News published the expose, Lynk said Rosengren was no longer employed at the district.

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