Dad says former math teacher and coach sent 15-year-old daughter nude selfie

A 39-year-man who had worked as a coach and math teacher at a high school was arrested for allegedly sending inappropriate messages to a 15-year-old girl.

Yaniv Rosenberg showed WESH-TV the nude selfie that was allegedly sent to his daughter by Colby Erskin, who was arrested Feb. 5 by the Seminole County Sheriff's Office.

'From, 'Do you need help in math?' to, 'You look cute,' to sexual comments.'

Rosenberg said Erskin had been his daughter's math teacher at South Plantation High School before he took a job at a different school.

He described the messages allegedly found on his daughter's device.

"From, 'Do you need help in math?' to, 'You look cute,' to sexual comments, to, 'You want to hang out?' to, 'Can I see you after the football game?' to freakin' naked pics of himself," Rosenberg said.

Erskin was a head football coach at Mount Dora High School in Lake County when he was arrested.

He is facing two felonies related to soliciting a child and sending harmful information.

Lake County Schools said Erskin had only recently been hired as a coach and was fired soon after the arrest.

"Mr. Erskin, who was hired less than a month ago as our football coach, was dismissed from his position (Feb. 5) after we learned that he had been arrested on a South Florida warrant for allegations that do not involve any of our students," the statement reads.

"We are cooperating with law enforcement and encourage anyone to come forward if you have anything to share regarding Mr. Erskin," the district concluded.

The WESH video report shows a blurred-out image of the nude photo allegedly sent to the student.

