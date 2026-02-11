Michigan man who allegedly murdered his fiancée and her two sons says he just 'snapped'

A man called police to report that home intruders had killed his fiancée and her two sons, but Michigan police arrested him for allegedly murdering them all.

Charles Broomfield, 44, reported the shooting at about 8:30 a.m. on Jan. 27 at the home on Worden Street SE, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department. He was arrested two days later.

'She's one of the best things that ever happened to me out of any woman, girl I've ever been with.'

In an interview with WOOD-TV from the Kent County jail, Broomfield said he saw red and then "snapped" that day.

He claimed that his fiancée, Jacqueline Neill, told him to move out of their home, and he grew so angry that one of his personalities took over.

Broomfield said he met Neill on the Tinder app and had known her for eight years. They had a son together five years ago, and she brought two sons, 15-year-old Cameron Kilpatrick and 13-year-old Michael Kilpatrick, into the family, along with two daughters.

"She's one of the best things that ever happened to me out of any woman, girl I've ever been with," he told WOOD.

However, they disagreed on how to raise the children and got into an argument just days after moving into the home on Worden.

"I remember the night before like it was f**king yesterday," he said.

"We were just being petty towards each other," he added.

He said he had woken up early that morning to shovel snow but that Neill told him it was over and he needed to move out.

"Something inside me just seen red," he added. "Snapped, I just snapped. I blacked out, couldn't think of nothing."

He admitted to shooting Neill and her two sons to death.

"A monster who don't give a f**k, don't have no remorse, will not cry, does not care. I was crying," he added.

Police said that Broomfield confessed after they noticed inconsistencies in his story. He now claims that he is suffering with numerous personalities that he has named.

"I am battling demons, like I said. Chuckie, Charlay, Charlie, Charles — all had something going on and whatever and whatnot. Chaz was just chillin', and it's like, I know I'm not a bad guy," he added.

Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker believes Broomfield is trying to set up an insanity defense and said that he doesn't buy it. When WOOD confronted Broomfield with the suggestion, he denied it.

Broomfield is being held on three charges of premeditated murder and gun charges.

He went on to offer an apology for the family of his alleged victims.

"Basically none of this was supposed to happen. Period," he continued. "And I'm sorry to all of them."

The Grand Rapids community held a vigil for the victims that included Neill's sister Joanne Elzinga.

"Jacqueline and Cameron and Michael were an important part of all of our lives, and we're going to do our best to begin patching up the holes that they left," she said.

