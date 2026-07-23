Glenn Beck: How Mamdani is leading Democrats straight off a cliff

While the meteoric rise of New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani (D) has conservatives around the country concerned, Blaze Media co-founder Glenn Beck sees a light at the end of the tunnel — as what’s happening now is a repetition of what has happened in the past.

And as Mamdani gets more radical, the end of the road for his movement gets closer.

Mamdani demonstrated this recently when, in direct defiance of the federal government, he called on the Trump administration to rejoin the International Criminal Court to enforce a warrant for Benjamin Netanyahu, who will be visiting New York City in the coming months.

“It is clear that we do not have the independent legal authority to enforce this warrant,” Mamdani said. “The federal government, however, does, and I call on them to join the ICC and execute this warrant. And I want to be equally clear. Benjamin Netanyahu is not welcome in New York City, nor is any other war criminal at large.”

“While we cannot end the genocide on our own, we can decide whether our silence will become another weapon. And we can examine every tool we have to defend the humanity and dignity of all people,” he added.

“The federal government just this week came out and said, ‘We’re out of the ICC. It is nothing but a sham of a court, and we’re not going to play this game anymore,’” Glenn comments.

“So, he is setting up, see, the big bad bogeyman, orange man bad, is letting this criminal, this war criminal, just walk the streets of New York,” he continues.

“He’s pouring gasoline all over the streets of New York, and he’s flicking matches, and it will catch fire in September. And it will be his fault,” Glenn adds.

Glenn predicts that those who supported Mamdani and helped him get into office “already have had plans to have uprisings in the streets this fall when Benjamin Netanyahu gets there.”

While Glenn is disturbed by Mamdani’s incendiary comments, he does note that this is simply history repeating itself.

“Now, we’ve never seen all of these things at the same time, but it rhymes so closely. We’ve been here before. Let me give you this example. It’s June 1969. It’s the largest radical student organization in American history. It’s about the same size as the DSA is now, and they had their national convention in the Chicago Coliseum. Students for a democratic society had somewhere near 100,000 members and chapters on hundreds of campuses exactly like the DSA,” he explains.

“They had a manifesto. ... It was a document that opened not with rage but with unease. Students raised in modest comfort looking at the world their parents built and finding it hollow. That is exactly the same pattern,” he says.

Like the DSA of today, these students were chanting the names of foreign dictators.

“Within a year, the largest student movement in American history essentially no longer existed. That faction that walked out called themselves the Weathermen, and they announced that they would bring the war home,” he says. “Does that sound familiar?”

“Bring the intifada here,” Glenn mimics. “Same thing.”

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