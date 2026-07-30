BRONCO BUSTED: I caught Ford sneaking my data — and uncovered an even bigger threat

Last night my Ford Bronco installed an automatic software update. By the next morning, it had quietly opted me into sharing additional driving data without asking my permission.

Fortunately, I caught the change before heading out and turned it back off. But instead of simply being annoyed by another software update, I found myself asking some much bigger questions: Why does Ford need more information about how I drive? Who benefits from collecting it? And why can a vehicle I already own change my privacy settings without my approval?

Manufacturers can collect your vehicle's data, transmit it wirelessly, analyze it, and in many cases monetize it.

That update made me realize I'd been covering the same story under different headlines. Right to repair. Connected vehicles. Insurance companies buying driving data. Automatic license plate readers. Government mandates. Each seemed like a separate issue. They're not. They're all built on the same foundation: collecting more information about drivers while giving consumers less control over what happens to that information.

Hub cap

Every connected vehicle contains what's known as a telematics control unit. Most drivers have never heard of it, yet it's one of the most important pieces of technology in their vehicle. It's the communications hub that connects your car to apps, manufacturers, dealerships, and cloud services. It also records an enormous amount of information about both the vehicle and the person behind the wheel.

Automakers describe these systems as improving convenience, diagnostics, and customer service. That's certainly part of the story. But we've already seen the other side. General Motors was sued after driving information collected through OnStar was shared with data brokers and ultimately sold to insurance companies, raising serious questions about consumer consent.

Now connect that to the right to repair. Supporters believed the REPAIR Act would finally guarantee consumers and independent repair shops access to the data modern vehicles generate. Instead, the House committee stripped the telematics language before advancing the bill.

Manufacturers can collect your vehicle's data, transmit it wirelessly, analyze it, and in many cases monetize it. Yet when lawmakers had the opportunity to guarantee vehicle owners access to that same connected data, those protections disappeared. If the information belongs to the companies that build the vehicle — but not to the person who bought it — we should all be asking why.

Cabin fever

Then I started looking at what automakers are developing behind the scenes.

Ford has published patents describing biometric systems capable of reading lips, scanning irises, monitoring heart rate, tracking facial expressions, and using interior cameras to identify occupants. Some filings even describe comparing biometric information with external databases.

Patents don't guarantee products. Companies patent ideas that never reach production. But patents reveal where research dollars are flowing and what companies believe future regulators or markets may eventually demand. Ford isn't alone. Nearly every major automaker is pursuing similar technologies.

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Kill switch

Then there are the laws most Americans never hear about until after they've passed.

Illinois recently approved an Intelligent Speed Assistance Program requiring certain repeat speeding offenders to install electronic monitoring devices at their own expense. Drivers would pay roughly $30 per month for three years. Owners of older vehicles that cannot support the required technology could lose their driving privileges because their cars cannot comply.

At the federal level, Section 24220 of the 2021 Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act directs the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to establish standards for advanced impaired-driving prevention technology in future passenger vehicles. Regulators have acknowledged the technology is not yet reliable enough for widespread deployment, but Congress has already set the process in motion, with implementation deadlines approaching.

Birds of a feather ...

Outside the vehicle, automated license plate reader networks continue expanding. Flock Safety may be the name most people recognize, but it's no longer just Flock. Axon and other companies are building similar systems. Each program has its own justification — reducing crime, improving traffic safety, lowering insurance costs, or diagnosing vehicle problems — but they all rely on the same ingredients: more cameras, more connected technology, and more data about ordinary drivers.

That's why the Bronco update bothered me. It wasn't one software update. It was the realization that every one of these debates — right to repair, telematics, biometric patents, surveillance cameras, insurance data, and connected vehicle mandates — depends on the same infrastructure: vehicles that continuously gather information about their owners.

Once that infrastructure exists, the debate changes. It is no longer about whether the data can be collected. It becomes about who controls it, who profits from it, and how it may be used in the future.

Every one of these policies can be defended on its own merits. Safer roads are a worthy goal. Better diagnostics benefit consumers. Catching criminals matters. But when nearly every solution depends on more monitoring, more connectivity, and more information flowing away from the driver, it's time to stop treating these as unrelated stories.

My Bronco didn't create this trend. It simply made it impossible for me to ignore it.

The question is no longer whether modern vehicles collect more information than ever before. They do.

The question is who ultimately controls that information — and whether drivers are slowly losing control over the very vehicles they thought they owned.