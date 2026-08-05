Glenn Beck: Think today's headlines are CRAZY? We survived this exact crisis before

Every generation seems convinced it is living through America’s darkest hour.

At the moment, America is facing political tribalism dividing families, mounting debt, and endless wars — but despite it all, Blaze Media co-founder Glenn Beck has a message of hope for Americans.

Glenn points out that there’s a “faction in this country” that wants to blow up the United States and “dismantle the Constitution,” that we have overwhelming debt, we're at war with a country that would “rather die than surrender,” and families have broken apart.

“I mean this is like the worst war we’ve ever fought in some ways,” he says, adding, “The Civil War.”

“The one where the line ran straight down the dinner table. The economy grinds on, the government doesn’t listen,” he continues, noting that “our country has gone godless” and “insane.”

But the good news is there’s good news.

“I’ve been reading history, the letters, the real thing, the words these people wrote in their own hand while the fires were still burning,” Glenn says.

“And I have to tell you, the more I read, the more I keep landing on one sentence,” he continues.

That sentence is, “We have been here before.”

“The exact shape of the things that are scaring us the most already have a date on it,” Glenn says, calling history a “map.”

“It tells you what worked. Patience over panic. Voting over getting into the streets and revolution, the ballot over the barricade, recovering our true sight, remembering what the thing was built to do instead of throwing it all out,” he explains.

“Every time we’ve stood where we’re standing now, the way out was never the loud thing. It was people who knew their own history well enough to stop being afraid of doing the quiet, stubborn, un-newsworthy work of governing themselves,” he continues, adding, “That’s it.”

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