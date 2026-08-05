Doc dump reveals top secret Bill Gates clearance during COVID years

Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) says that Bill Gates had a "private editor" who worked at the National Institutes of Health.

At the same time, Paul released documents that point to Gates having the highest level of access at the Department of Energy as well as getting insider briefings from the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency.

'Is this coordinated in some way, or is Bill going rogue?'

Known as "Q" clearance, the DOE classification is the department's rough equivalent to Top-Secret National Security Information clearance for access to Restricted Data, the DOE's special category of classified information.

In a huge document dump as part of his ongoing investigation into the origins of COVID-19, Paul showed that Gates held the clearance for seven years, "including during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic."

The period spanned from June 11, 2014, to December 6, 2021; those dates were provided to Paul in a June 30 letter from the DOE.

Further documents revealed that Dr. Anthony Fauci served as Gates' "private editor," with Gates requesting Fauci's feedback on a memo in April 2020. The memo was titled "Pandemic I: The First Modern Pandemic," which "set out how Gates was thinking about the COVID pandemic."

Gates later asked Fauci to edit his book "How to Prevent the Next Pandemic."

Another item in the released files stated that DARPA had given the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation a private briefing on four military biological threat programs. This included a 90-minute session on programs like PREEMPT, which has a stated aim of "targeting viruses in animals before they emerge in humans."

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Much of the revelations were in regard to the Gates Foundation (formerly the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation) and its ties to the federal government.

"When the NIH director urgently asked what his agency's ties to the Gates Foundation were, the answer came back that the foundation had been funding pieces of NIH," the documents explained. An internal review at the NIH included that the foundation had "funded various components of NIH."

Gates' influence even led him to making suggestions to the president at the White House. In 2018, NIH Director Francis Collins reported that Gates met with President Trump in the Oval Office to discuss promoting a universal flu vaccine.

Collins allegedly asked, "Is this coordinated in some way, or is Bill going rogue?"

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J. David Ake/Getty Images

As further evidence of the Gates Foundation being intertwined with federal agencies, Paul said at the end of July that Collins told Gates' wife that much of his tenure had been spent bringing the NIH and the foundation closer together.

In October 2021, just after announcing his resignation, Collins wrote:

"It has been a privilege to work with the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation over these 12 years, and I am glad to have had the chance to bring our global health efforts even closer together than ever."

Paul was clear, summarizing the relationship between Gates and the NIH as one that included "personal access" to the federal government.

"Bill Gates had a Q Clearance and a private editor at NIH. Across nearly 20 years, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation built a relationship with the federal government that ran on personal access as much as formal partnership."

Editor's note: This article has been corrected after publication to note that Gates met with President Trump, not President Biden, in 2018.



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