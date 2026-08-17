Trump again threatens to bomb ALLY over Iran negotiations

Nearly six months into the U.S.-Iran conflict, President Donald Trump has once again threatened military action against an ally with which America has enjoyed a positive relationship for nearly two centuries.

Although the president suggested in early July that America's ceasefire with Iran was effectively defunct, the U.S.-Iran memorandum of understanding is only now formally expiring. Trump confirmed in an interview on Monday morning with Fox News' Trey Yingst that there is, however, a back channel for peace talks with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps — apparently bypassing mediators and Iranian political officials.

'They’re dying.'

"They should put up the white flag of surrender," Trump reportedly told Yingst.

"I have no time schedule. I'm not in a hurry."

The president — who reportedly has the last remaining U.S. aircraft carrier in the western Pacific headed for the Middle East — indicated there remains the potential for peace, but he underscored on Truth Social around the time of the interview that "the number one Goal is, and always will be, that Iran cannot have, in any way, shape, or form, a Nuclear Weapon."

According to Yingst, Trump said that despite the Iranians suggesting otherwise, the Iranians are feeling the economic pressure of the U.S. naval blockade of the Strait of Hormuz.

"They’re good poker players, but they’re dying," Trump reportedly told Yingst.

RELATED: VIDEO: Trump says he will declare new US territory 'pretty soon' in the Middle East

Nikolas Kokovlis/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Iran is reportedly seeking some relief via a parallel agreement with Oman — a deal aimed at resuming maritime traffic down the strait, which runs between their nations.

Iranian Foreign Affairs spokesman Esmail Baghaei revealed on Monday that "an understanding has been reached regarding the map of the transit route," reported the Associated Press.

Blaze News has reached out to Oman's Ministry of Foreign Affairs for comment.

When asked about the deal, Trump reportedly told Yingst, "If Oman gets in the way, we'll bomb the s**t out of them."

When asked for comment, the White House referred Blaze News back to Trump's remarks.

This is not the first time in recent months that Trump has threatened military action against the country of 5.3 million people, which has been attacked in recent months by Iran.

Following reports that Tehran was attempting to convince Oman to support its initiative to toll vessels transiting the strait, Trump said on May 27, "They would like to control it."

"Oman will behave just like everybody else," said Trump. "Or else we'll have to blow them up. They understand that. They'll be fine."

The president said in a speech on Friday that "after we finish defeating Iran, which is being very badly defeated, pretty soon I'll be declaring the Hormuz Strait a territory of the United States."

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