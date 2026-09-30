This once-great company is back — here's what you need to know about its ultimate freedom phone

After many years of catering to mid-range phone customers and serving up nostalgia on the back of the Razr name, Motorola is back with a major flagship release. The Motorola Signature 27 debuted at the Qualcomm Tech Summit in September, and a must-have privacy feature is coming next year.

Motorola used to be one of the great phone brands of the age, introducing the world to the original Razr flip phone and captivating a generation of Android users with its Motorola Droid series of devices.

The mystery is finally over.

When Google acquired the company in 2012, the future looked brighter than ever, thanks to an ultra-customizable phone called the Moto X that was assembled in Fort Worth, Texas. Sadly, the phone flopped, the plant closed, and Google sold Motorola to Lenovo just two short years later.

By then, the Motorola brand had lost most of its industry appeal. Still, Lenovo found success by launching mid-range devices across international markets, earning it enough revenue to tread water until the foldable craze sparked an opportunity for the Razr to return. With a foldable display, Razr carved out a unique place in the smartphone market that has sustained itself for six years.

That brings us to the present day. Motorola just showed off a brand-new flagship dubbed the Signature 27. It will be one of the first phones on the market to include a Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 chip, Qualcomm’s newest chip and the second mainstream consumer SOC built on a 2nm architecture after the A20 Pro found in the iPhone 18 Pro series.

These 2nm chips prioritize extreme performance and power efficiency that surpass previous architectures. So far, the A20 Pro in the iPhone 18 Pro Max has proven to be a very capable device with fantastic power output and battery life. There’s no way to know how the Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 will compare yet, but 2nm is the future for premium gadgets.

RELATED: Stronger security and privacy are coming to Android, but will they come in time?

Chayada Jeeratheepatanont/Getty Images

The Signature 27’s other big claim to fame is a unique triple camera system along the top edge arranged in a way that may just trigger the trypophobia — a fear of many holes — you didn’t know you had. It includes a 50MP Sony LYTIA L910 main sensor, a 200MP telephoto with 100x zoom enhanced with AI generation for clarity, and a 50MP ultrawide for wide shots. These are mated to a textured woven backplate unlike the usual aluminum or titanium found in most flagships today, giving it a distinct look and feel.

The most interesting part, though, is the software.

When the Motorola Signature 27 launches “in the coming months,” it will feature the typical Android OS you would expect from a Motorola device. Next year, though, Motorola will sell new Signature 27 models with another option — GrapheneOS.

This may not be a surprise if you have followed along on Blaze News. In early September, there were reports that Motorola was queuing up a new phone for GrapheneOS, the privacy-focused fork of Android that strips out all of Google’s spyware and replaces it with open-source software. Now we know for certain, though, that Signature 27 will be that phone.

In a reply to a user on X, the official GrapheneOS account said, “Yes, [the Motorola Signature 27] will be the initial supported phone. Wait for official news about it.”

X.com

Clearly, there are more details to come, but at least the mystery is finally over. Motorola Signature 27 will be the first phone to launch with GrapheneOS from the start.

Up until this point, the only way to use GrapheneOS was to purchase a Google Pixel phone and overwrite the default software. With GrapheneOS out of the box, the Motorola Signature 27 will make the Android alternative more accessible than ever, finally letting users kick Google to the curb with the least amount of hassle possible. That’s great for users who want a more private option outside Android and iOS.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!