Is your own government censoring you? X's new shadowban detector reveals the truth

X is the platform of free speech, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t times when it will limit the reach of a post to comply with platform policies or the government. Luckily, there’s a new reporting feature that will tell you if and when you’ve been shadowbanned, and you can use it right now.

Shadowbanning is the act of arbitrarily limiting the reach of a user’s post without his knowledge, warning, or consent. From the user’s perspective, his content will simply drop views and engagement with no explanation. Meanwhile, the social platform virtually removes the post from its algorithm so that the content isn’t served to as many users, if at all. The post is still visible on the user’s main profile page, but to the rest of the social network, it basically doesn’t exist.

X is giving users a new tool to see if their content is being limited for any reason.

Shadowbans, even on a free speech platform like X, are issued for a number of reasons: spam behavior, like mass following and unfollowing accounts or overusing hashtags, having a post reported by too many users, violating X’s safety policies, and requests from local law enforcement or the government, usually over “hate speech” or breaches of national security.

For what it’s worth, X’s official stance on shadowbanning is that it doesn’t do it, according to a blog post published in 2018, long before the Musk acquisition. This, however, has been proven false plenty of times in the past. For instance, conservative voices were silenced in 2018 and again in 2020 when the FBI met with Twitter to censor Charlie Kirk, Libs of TikTok, and Dan Bongino.

Needless to say, this has happened on and off for many years.

RELATED: 200,000 Chinese bots are hiding on X — built to control what you think

NurPhoto/Getty Images

Now X is giving users a new tool to see if their content is being limited for any reason. In an effort to improve platform transparency, Under the Hood gives users more insight into how their posts are labeled and served by X’s algorithm.

To access your shadowban report, simply log in to your X account and go to the official Under the Hood page. From here, there are several requirements you must meet before the system generates your report: Your account must be at least one year old, and you must have posted a minimum of 10 posts within the last month.

If you meet the criteria, tap or click the “View Report” button. This takes you to the next page that shows the number of posts you’ve sent within the last month as well as any labels attached to your content that could impact visibility. Labels are split into two categories: Post labels are attached to individual posts to limit their specific reach on X, while account labels are broader restrictions that can limit the visibility reach of an entire account. In most cases, both should be green.

Under the Hood/X.com

Unfortunately, if any of your posts or your account are flagged, there isn’t an easy way to tell exactly what you did wrong. X only allows users to download a JSON file of their report, which contains lines of code that may not tell the complete story. Preferably, X would build a proper user-friendly dashboard that clearly highlights the labeled posts, but so far, no such plans have been revealed.

At the very least, Under the Hood finally offers an official way to confirm your sneakiest suspicions that your posts or account are shadowbanned. Unless you’re an avid X user, you probably won’t need to run this report very often. This feature is mostly meant for those times when you see a sudden dip in your content engagement and you want to know why. That said, new reports can be generated every month, so if you’re so inclined, you can check your shadowban status regularly.

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