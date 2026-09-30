Woman calls 911 after making tragic and gruesome discovery inside dumpster in Los Angeles

A woman who claimed to be caring for a baby girl said she could not forgive her foster grandchild's mother after her body was found discarded like garbage.

A bystander says she believed the girl was a doll when she found her body wrapped in a blanket inside a dumpster near the Holmes Avenue Elementary School in Los Angeles, California.

'I have no love for her. Why? Because she had no love for that innocent baby. I don’t feel nothing for her.'

The tragic discovery was reported to police after 10:30 p.m. on Monday.

"Someone was dumping trash and I guess saw the body in the dumpster and called 911," said Los Angeles Police Department Juvenile Division Lt. Dave Hoskins.

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded and transported the child to a hospital, where she was declared dead.

Police later detained a woman but would not say whether she was the child's mother, according to KTLA-TV.

The woman who found the child told KTLA that the baby was wearing gloves and shorts.

An anguished couple who spoke to KTLA said they were the foster parents of the mother and explained that the baby was wearing gloves to prevent scratching.

Herman Johnson and Laura Lacy said that their foster daughter had changed her story that day. Earlier she said she had the baby and later claimed that the father had her.

"She just seemed strange," said Johnson. "Any time she called me and tell me to come over here and take the baby, you know, it was strange to me. She couldn’t control the baby. So that’s when me and Laura took the baby, and we had the baby ever since the baby was like two weeks old."

Lacy was extremely upset at her foster daughter.

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"I have no love for her. Why? Because she had no love for that innocent baby. I don’t feel nothing for her,” said Lacy.

"I love her and I still want to know why. What was the problem?" she asked. "Why did you do that? You had no reason to do that. I was taking care of your child for you. Didn’t even go in the system. I was going to do it. I’m the grandma."

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