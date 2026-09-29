Trump launches new AI-powered website to streamline access to the federal government

The White House announced the launch of a new website powered by artificial intelligence that streamlines access to services offered by the federal government.

The "America.gov" website includes a chatbot of which users can ask questions and get directed to government resources from hundreds of agencies.

'We’re simplifying it. We’re glamorizing it. We’re making it what it should be.'

President Donald Trump signed an order directing government agencies to connect to the website on Friday.

"With America.gov, the federal government no longer stands in your way; it only stands at your service," the president said before meeting with tech executives.

"We’re simplifying it. We’re glamorizing it," he added. "We’re making it what it should be.”

Some of the examples included getting information about National Parks and changing one's official name, which previously would take far longer and be more complicated.

"For the first time, there's one place to get everything done across the entire government," said U.S. Chief Design Officer Joe Gebbia in a video post by the White House Rapid Response account.

"It's trained specifically on one official source of truth: the United States government," he added.

"So thank you to all the agencies government-wide, those 29,000 websites, 800 million pages, billions of pieces of information, that are now available in one easy-to-use website for every American."

The website is immediately available, but some agencies are still working to connect their databases for access.

A Blaze News test of the website found that it quickly and accurately provided answers to queries about submitting a Freedom of Information Act request and whether emails of government officials were available for media inquiries.

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Chief Design Officer @jgebbia officially unveils https://t.co/tMEB6EUmxg, the new online home for the United States of America pic.twitter.com/Mlllz44UaQ

— Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) September 29, 2026

"We’ve become used to a government so big it makes the citizens feel very, very small," the president added. "But with America.gov, the entire U.S. government will fit in the plan."

Gebbia was the co-founder of AirBnb before he quit his job and joined the Trump administration as the first chief design officer of the government.

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