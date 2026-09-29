'Breakthrough Model of the Year' is transgender-identifying child of Naomi Watts

Naomi Watts happily celebrated her offspring with Liev Schreiber becoming the first transgender-identifying person to win a prestigious modeling award.

The celebrity couple's child was born in 2008 with the name Samuel but later identified as Kai Schreiber before signing with IMG as a model.

'I’m also the first trans girl to win this award.'

Watts beamed with pride alongside the 17-year-old before the ceremony for the Daily Front Row’s Fashion Media Awards on Friday in Milan, Italy.

Schreiber said he was "beyond excited" about being accepted into the modeling industry.

"I’m also the first trans girl to win this award," the teen added.

He then said it wouldn’t have been possible for him to be a model "if it weren’t for all my sisters who paved the way for me in this industry."

He added, "I carry that with me into every room."

Liev Schreiber has expressed support for his son identifying as a girl.

"I don’t know what it’s like for you to be a trans dad," he said when asked about giving advice to other parents of transgender-identifying children. "I don’t know how you were brought up. I don’t know what religion you encountered or what your spirituality is. And for me to tell you what I think about my kid feels like an overstep."

He went on to say that raising teens is difficult whether or not they're transgender-identifying.

RELATED: Female wrestler alleging sexual assault by trans-identifying male during match sues school

"They're hard," he said. "It doesn’t matter whether they’re trans or not because you’ll come out of this. But a trans teen is going to be a teen. They’re such a pain so much of the time, and Kai is as feisty and outspoken as they come."

The couple have another male child named Alexander "Sasha" Schreiber who is an environmental activist.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!