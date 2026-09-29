Glenn Beck: The UVU report on Charlie Kirk’s death isn’t the plot you think it is

Last week, Utah Valley University — the campus where Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk was assassinated in September 2025 — released an independent 158-page after-action report concluding that university staff did not act in bad faith.

While Glenn Beck is not surprised at the report’s conclusions, he is surprised by the reactions to it.

“It’s all released, and within an hour, everybody had a verdict. … The family's lawyer blamed the university. Parts of the left blamed Turning Point. Podcasters said, ‘The silence is the real story,’” he says.

These one-sided hot takes, he says, are proof that we have left the information age behind and entered an era that riles us up but costs us the truth.

“We were in the information age. Now we're in the opinion and outrage age,” says Glenn. “Opinion is the currency of the day, and it is so cheap to print. Nobody ever runs out of opinions. … Facts are what's scarce in today's world.”

The “silence” from Turning Point and Charlie’s security that certain podcasters are interpreting as evidence of a cover-up has a very practical explanation, Glenn argues: “The family has filed notice of a lawsuit. Lawsuits make people stop talking.”

“Everybody's going to court, and they've all got an attorney. That’s not silent; it's just a blank space. And in the opinion age, somebody has to rush to fill in that silence,” he says.

But this reflex isn’t new. Glenn points to the sinking of the Titanic as the best example of how a series of ordinary gaps can turn into massive conspiracy theories.

He explains that before the ship departed, a last-minute officer change sent David Blair off the ship carrying the key to the locker that held the lookouts’ binoculars, which later forced lookouts to watch with the naked eye. Radio operators then brushed off ice warnings to send passenger telegrams, and although the ship carried enough lifeboats to meet an outdated law, it didn’t have enough seats for everyone on board.

But instead of seeing the string of small failures that led to a catastrophic one, many “tried to make it into a conspiracy,” says Glenn.

Even though the “dots” substantiating a conspiracy theory are often “real,” “the line between them is not.”

That’s how he interprets the buzz around UVU’s report. And while hyperfixation on conspiracy theories is understandable to Glenn — because “a plot means somebody is in charge; catch him and it can't happen again” — he knows they rarely lead to the truth.

“The truth is harder. Nobody's driving sometimes. … It's just ordinary people doing ordinary jobs, leaving a small hole, and that's how Charlie Kirk gets killed,” he says.

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