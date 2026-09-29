Hollywood's latest villain: A guy famous for catching predators

The left has made its favorite formula clear: Stop talking about the wrongdoing and start questioning the people who confront it.

And BlazeTV host John Doyle points out that this couldn’t be more accurate than in the leftist portrayal of Chris Hansen and his famous investigations into online child predators in the new Hollywood film “Primetime.”

Rather than focus on the heroism of his exposes and the lives he saved, the film “deconstruct[s] his motives and make[s] the story really about how he was just driven by ego or fame.”

One motive for making a film like this, Doyle believes, is that the “left wants to take men who are successful and deconstruct them and tear them down.”

“I mean, Chris Hansen is a hero. He catches the predators,” he says.

“They want to make the conversation really about your response or your reaction to the bad behavior rather than the conversation being about the bad behavior itself,” he continues, “You see this with literally everything.”

Doyle points out that when murder or crime statistics regarding different races are brought up, the left ignores the crime and focuses on “racism.” When terrorism is brought up, the left focuses on “Islamophobia.”

“Literally any issue, this is what these people do. The real problem is always how you are responding or reacting to the bad behavior,” he says.

In the film, the attention is diverted away from the man who was trying to meet a child to engage in a sex crime.

“We are now made to feel like Chris Hansen is the weird person here for having this kind of fixation,” Doyle explains.

“So, again, never about the bad behavior itself, always about the reaction to the bad behavior,” he says.

“We see these shots of Chris Hansen literally lurking in the shadows as if he is a predator hunting his prey. That is what it is doing,” he continues. “So it’s implying that, you know, he is preying on the predator the same way that the predators are preying on the kids.”

“It’s this kind of moral relativism where it’s like, ‘Oh dude, yo, who’s the real predator?’ This kind of thing,” he adds.

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