Airbnb co-founder explains what led to him quitting on Democrats and voting for Trump: 'This is not right'

Billionaire entrepreneur Joe Gebbia said that the failure of Democrats to secure the border led to his abandoning the party and voting for President Donald Trump.

The 44-year-old, who co-founded Airbnb, made the comments while speaking to Katie Miller on her podcast. He said that he spoke to his friends on the Democratic side about border issues and was not satisfied with their explanations.

'This is not right. ... This is a real problem, and there’s no reason why we shouldn’t be enforcing the laws of our country.'

"In mid-2021, the activity at the border caught my attention, and I remember thinking, 'What's going on with this topic? It seems as if there's no border,'" said Gebbia. "And as it got worse that year, I felt as if I needed to understand this problem more, so I reached out to my friends from the Democratic side of the House, at all levels, from the highest level all the way down."

He added: "I got some answers, but felt unfulfilled."

Gebbia went on to say that the president's son-in-law and former adviser Jared Kushner sealed the deal with him after explaining the issue more fully.

"I get on the phone with Jared and say, ‘Hey, can you help me? Fill in the gaps for me? Like, what am I missing here? Is this normal? Like, it seems there’s no enforcement of our own border. Like, don’t nations need borders to be a nation?’ And so he put me on this curriculum of just talking to experts in the field, and I remember just being like, 'Holy cow, this is crazy!' Like, this is not right," Gebbia continued.

"This is a real problem, and there’s no reason why we shouldn’t be enforcing the laws of our country and our border," he added. "And so, I think, as I started to pull on that thread, I sort of began to look at other topics and eventually came to the point where I don’t think I can support a political party that wants to have an open border, that lets in criminals and dangerous people into our country. That’s not something I can get behind."

Video of Gebbia's comments went viral on social media with more than nine million views.

Gebbia went on social media to clarify that he had stepped away from any operating role at the company in 2022.

"My views are my own and are in no way reflective of the company," he added.

That did not prevent people on the left from attacking him.

"Gross. Airbnb’s co-founder Joe Gebbia spreading anti-immigrant hate on the podcast of a fascist who delights in separating families and disappearing people," responded queer New York City Council member Tiffany Caban.

