Anti-Trump critics call for boycott against Airbnb after co-founder reportedly joins DOGE

Some anti-Trump critics called for a boycott against Airbnb after the company's co-founder reportedly joined the government accountability effort led by tech billionaire Elon Musk.

Billionaire Joe Gebbia is going to sign on to the Department of Government Efficiency, according to a report by the New York Times. Gebbia is also a board member at Tesla, the electric car company owned by Musk.

'BOYCOTT! Do not book any stays at AIRBNB properties! Shut it down!'

Opponents of the DOGE effort rushed to their accounts on X, which is also owned by Elon Musk, to complain and call for a boycott against a service owned by someone so closely aligned with the DOGE.

"YIKES! As someone (among thousands of Canadians) who've booked through AirBnB just learned co-founder of AirBnB has joined with Elon Musk DOGE team. Boycott AirBnB! There are other vacation rentals," replied Cheri DiNovo, a minister and queer activist.

"Deleted my Airbnb app now that the CEO is working for Elmo and DOGE," said Canadian broadcaster Alan Cross.

"The billionaire co-owner of AIRBNB is now a part of DOGE. BOYCOTT! Do not book any stays at AIRBNB properties! Shut it down! I can GUARANTEE that most of their clients are DEMOCRATS! Use your POWER!" responded one account identifying as a "fascism fighter."

"Farewell @Airbnb. We’ve had some great memories," said another detractor. "DOGE lacks the humanity factor required to care for our nations [sic] most vulnerable citizens - elderly, children, disabled, & veterans. We elect public servants. Running the GOV isn’t running your company where employees don’t matter."



The Times reported that Gebbia had been a Democratic donor and had donated $200,000 each to the campaigns of Hillary Clinton and Joe Biden, but had recently become Republican because of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Gebbia had no comment about the report.

