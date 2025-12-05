Glenn Beck loses it over new GAO report exposing ANOTHER multibillion-dollar Obamacare heist

Remember when Elon Musk and the Department of Government Efficiency started combing through federal spending with a fine-tooth comb and making commonsense cuts, and the Democrats had a tantrum of epic proportions?

That’s because they didn’t want the American people to know about all their little NGOs that intentionally “fund our destruction.” They didn’t want us to find out about the billions of dollars in Obamacare fraud, Glenn Beck says.

On Wednesday, the Government Accountability Office published a report addressing fraud in the Affordable Care Act, commonly known as Obamacare.

Titled “Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act: Preliminary Results from Ongoing Review Suggest Fraud Risks in the Advance Premium Tax Credit Persist,” the report reveals the following key findings:

GAO ran fake applicants through the system, and almost all of them still got approved for subsidized coverage, even when identity proofing failed up front and they submitted bogus documents.

In 2023, there were over $21 billion in premium tax credits that the IRS couldn’t match to filed tax returns — meaning that money was likely issued to ineligible people or in the wrong amounts.

In 2023, about 58,000 people listed were flagged as deceased who still appeared to have subsidies paid on their behalf, roughly $94 million in total.

There were 29,000 instances of the same Social Security number used across multiple plans, including one extreme case where a single SSN was tied to more than 125 policies.

From January to August 2024, CMS logged about 275,000 complaints from people saying they were enrolled or switched into plans without their consent.

In 2018, CMS tested the system’s susceptibility to fraud and found numerous high-risk issues, yet has failed to make any changes or reassess since.

But don’t get upset yet, because the worst part comes next.

“These are the exact same findings the GAO had in 2015/2016. ... It is literally word for word almost the same findings,” says Glenn’s chief researcher, Jason Buttrill.

Glenn is deeply disturbed by the GAO’s report.

“When a government becomes this incompetent and unaccountable, your country starts to completely fall apart,” he sighs.

“We see Democrats now rushing to the microphone to defend the perpetrators, the judges that are reversing verdicts to protect the people who stole from you. I contend that the people that are rushing to the microphones to defend it are the people who have been covering this up,” he speculates.

The people behind this fraud — whether they committed or overlooked it — should go to jail, he says, and anyone who disagrees is just “brainwashed.”

Although the country is suffering from “foreign invasion,” “internal strife,” and “financial collapse,” it is “internal corruption” that will be our ultimate downfall, he warns.

“Stop the fraud,” he pleads.

“Our country will not survive if we continue to normalize this stuff,” he adds.

