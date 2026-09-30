'Death of the Pastor’s Wife': Everyone’s getting this wrong about JP Miller

Mica Miller was a 30-year-old worship leader at Solid Rock Church when she was found dead from a gunshot wound just two days after serving her husband, JP Miller, lead pastor and founder of the church, with divorce papers.

Authorities ruled her death a suicide.

The death has led to the Netflix documentary series “Death of the Pastor’s Wife,” which dives into the prior allegations of abuse against her husband — and questions whether or not her death was truly a suicide.

However, while the series puts an emphasis on JP’s religion as a reason for his alleged crimes and potential part in his wife’s passing, BlazeTV host Allie Beth Stuckey explains that he and his church were not biblically aligned at all.

“The problem with John Paul Miller at Solid Rock was abuse of power, was deviation from Scripture, rejection of biblical truth, not the hierarchy that is actually outlined in Scripture,” Stuckey explains.

And Miller was refusing to submit to Scripture long before Mica's passing.

“There had been affairs before that. There had been allegations of abuse. There had been allegations of infidelity. There had been all kinds of scandals with Susie, the woman that he had apparently had an affair with,” Stuckey explains.

“There were accusations of grooming of Mica when she was a teenager. There should have been church discipline long, long before Mica Miller committed suicide,” she continues.

“John Paul’s first wife, Allison,” she explains, “said in an affidavit that when John Paul admitted to the affair with Mica, he also admitted to soliciting prostitutes, being sexually inappropriate with several female underage church members.”

John Paul’s church even recognized his “sin problem” and asked him to “step away from the pulpit.”

“But according to the church bylaws, no one within the church had the authority to make him do that,” Stuckey says.

“According to Allison’s affidavit, a council was formed and voted for John Paul to step down to get sexual addiction counseling. But instead of stepping down, John Paul held a meeting informing the council that according to the church’s bylaws, he had 100% decision-making authority,” she continues.

“That’s not the structure that’s outlined by Scripture,” she adds.

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