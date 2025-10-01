Did the FBI SHADOW BAN Charlie Kirk? Censorship EXPOSED

If anyone who questioned the official narrative during the pandemic recalls feeling as if the truth was being rewritten and as if the thoughts they shared via social media on any pressing matters were being throttled by a force greater than just the social media platform — then they’d be right.

In a relentless pursuit of the truth, Matt Kibbe and Matt Taibbi have uncovered blatant collusion between former president Biden’s government and Big Tech during the COVID-19 pandemic to censor the accounts of Americans, including Charlie Kirk, Libs of TikTok, and Dan Bongino, among others.

“The revelation that the FBI and other security agencies were putting direct pressure on social media sites to censor speech was a bombshell. This wasn’t just cowardly CEOs acting on their own,” Kibbe says on “Muckraker,” episode 5 of “The Coverup.” “This was the government clamping down to enforce a narrative in flagrant violation of the First Amendment.”

“And it’s something that’s been going on for years,” he explains, before revealing email proof of the FBI setting up a meeting with Twitter in 2020.



In one email from the FBI, the agency acknowledges the importance of free speech, before asking the social media platform to share any information “indicating malign foreign actors pivoting to any messaging discussing these current events on your platforms.”

“So, they’re basically saying, ‘Yeah, we know speech about the George Floyd stuff is constitutionally protected, but if you think any of it might be, like, Russian influenced or whatever, can you just let us know?’” Taibbi explains.

Taibbi points out that the Global Engagement Center, which was founded via an executive order in Obama’s last year as president, was a counterterrorism organization that initially went after “Arab language tweets” and ISIS recruits.

“After Trump got elected, they started getting interested in all kinds of other topics, and then very soon, they were interested in domestic speech. They’ll deny that. But that’s what they were doing,” Taibbi says.

Taibbi, who published the “Twitter Files,” found that in addition to voices like Charlie Kirk, even Stanford epidemiologist Jay Bhattacharya — who is now the NIH Director — was among those blacklisted and shadow banned.

Taibbi discovered through working alongside a Twitter executive who was ordered by Elon Musk to cooperate with him that Bhattacharya was on a “trends blacklist,” which was visible to some of those who worked for Twitter but not the users themselves.

“It’s sort of like when you’re in Twitter and you want to see a quick summarized readout of what’s going on with an individual customer. Well, they had a thing where you could see the name, and then there would be a bunch of color-coded things on the page,” Taibbi explains.

On Bhattacharya’s page, he recalls that there was a “big box that says, ‘Trends Blacklist.’”

On Kirk’s page, it read, “Do Not Amplify.”

“That was how we discovered that there was indeed shadow banning. What a ‘trends blacklist’ meant was that this account could never trend on Twitter. And it was one of hundreds of things that they could do to your account to deamplify it,” he says.

“The health bureaucracies were involved in content moderation in a pretty intimate way,” he adds.

Tune in to episode 5 of “The CoverUp,” as Kibbe and Taibbi unravel the pandemic industrial complex, exposing how federal health agencies and Big Tech prolonged lockdowns, fueled fear, and hid the government’s role in the creation of the virus.

To watch episode 5 of “The Coverup” or binge the whole series, go to FauciCoverup.com.

