Sara Gonzales reacts: James Talarico's ‘mentor’ gets exposed as a FRAUD by undercover video

Texas Senate Democrat candidate James Talarico has long made wild and untrue statements regarding Christianity, and now it’s become clear why.

His own pastor, Dr. Jim Rigby, holds equally insane beliefs about the religion, and he was caught on camera proudly announcing them.

“James Talarico calls Jim Rigby his mentor,” BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales comments. “And so Jim Rigby, according to his biography on the St. Andrews website, has a love of world religions and a passion for social justice.”

“And of course, James Talarico has referred to him as the biggest influence on him as a Christian and a human being,” she adds, before playing undercover footage obtained by Blaze Media of Rigby discussing the “problem” with evangelical Christians.

“They are people who are just not that smart, and like abstract thinking, which is where a lot of the liberal stuff and the principles of human rights, all that stuff, comes up ... it doesn’t show up on their radar,” Rigby told the undercover reporter unwittingly.

“They panic when that stuff is laid out in front of them. They know there’s something they’re not seeing. It’s like they have black-and-white vision and somebody’s showing them a color photograph or something like that,” he added.

But that’s not the worst of it. When Rigby was asked by the reporter if he needed to profess the belief that “God became a baby and that a virgin had a baby” in order to become a member of his church, Rigby answered that “we all got in by lying.”

“That’s the least you can do,” he added.

“It’s just a social club that we have,” Gonzales mocks, “We call ourselves Christians, but we don’t actually intend to live by any of the principles set forth in the actual document, the Bible.”

Matthew Marsden is shocked by the footage but unsurprised that he’s linked to Talarico.

“I don’t get this Talarico thing,” he says. “It’s almost as if they went, ‘Let’s get the worst possible candidate, especially for Texans, and let’s roll him out and let him just express what he thinks.’"

“And he’s still in the running. It is completely mind-boggling to me,” he adds.

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