Klansman allegedly on SPLC payroll was 'true believer' white supremacist, not reformed infiltrator

The Justice Department announced an indictment last week against the Southern Poverty Law Center for allegedly funneling millions of dollars to the very extremist groups it claimed to be fighting.

In addition to allegedly having a hand in the planning of the deadly 2017 Unite the Right event in Charlottesville, Virginia — which led to over $106.47 million in contributions in fiscal year 2024 alone — the SPLC has been credibly accused of bankrolling leaders and organizers in the Ku Klux Klan, the Aryan Nation, the American Front, United Klans of America, the National Socialist Party of America, and the National Alliance.

'The SPLC engaged in a massive fraud operation to deceive their donors.'

Eager to reassure deep-pocketed donors, SPLC CEO Bryan Fair claimed in a recent video statement that the individuals inside various extremist networks whom his organization has funded were actually "paid confidential informants" tasked with gathering "credible intelligence."

Liberals rushed to embrace and defend Fair's suggestion that the SPLC wasn't backing its purported foes but rather "paying informants to expose and prevent violence by the KKK, neo-Nazis, and other hate groups."

This narrative might have survived the month had the identities of the SPLC's "informants" remained secret.

The New York Post, however, claims to have identified at least two of the eight radicals the smear- and fearmongering racket bankrolled.

The Post reported that one of the two alleged SPLC field sources referred to as "F-unknown" in the indictment was Bradley Scott Jenkins, an imperial wizard of the United Klans of America who regarded himself as the leader of the "true Klan."

RELATED: History of violence: How the SPLC's demonization racket helped set the stage for at least 1 shooting

L-R: Evelyn Hockstein/The Washington Post/Getty Images; Nathan Posner/Anadolu/Getty Images

The SPLC noted in 2013 that the original United Klans of America — which was responsible for the deadly bombing of Birmingham's 16th Street Baptist Church in 1963 — "dissolved after it was sued by the Southern Poverty Law Center in the 1980s, but in June 2011, longtime white nationalist Bradley Jenkins of Ashland, Ala., (now the UKA’s self-proclaimed imperial wizard) registered a domain name and attempted a comeback. Jenkins ... dreams of rehabilitating the Klan’s image."

Jenkins, a virulent white supremacist until his death in 2023 at the age of 50, not only revived a group that the SPLC identified as a "serious domestic threat" but reportedly showed no signs of reform or undermining the KKK's agenda, according to his son, Noah Jenkins.

Noah Jenkins, 24, told the Post, "When I went to the rallies with him as a kid, I never saw anything that made me think he wasn’t a true believer."

The wizard's son long suspected that his father "was working with someone" but figured that "maybe he got into trouble and was threatened by [law enforcement] to become an informant to avoid jail or something."

The SPLC did not respond to a request for comment from Blaze News.

The other individual suspected of being one of the SPLC's alleged "informants" is April Chambers of Georgia.

According to the Post, Chambers is the "F-unknown" described in the indictment as a KKK member who, along with her husband, "an Exalted Cyclops" of the Klan, sued the Peach State over the KKK's unsuccessful attempt to participate in Georgia Adopt-a-Highway program.

The indictment alleges that "during the course of the litigation, known payments were traced from the SPLC to F-unknown which exceeded $3,500.00."

Chambers, who did not respond to the Post's request for comment, now apparently runs a home cleaning and handyman service.

FBI Director Kash Patel recently stated, "The SPLC engaged in a massive fraud operation to deceive their donors, funded the very hate groups they claim to oppose, and then hid their operations from the public through shell companies and fake entities."

The SPLC has been charged with 11 counts of wire fraud, false statements to a federally insured bank, and conspiracy to commit concealment money laundering.

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